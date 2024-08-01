Viral video: Woman plants kiss on giant crocodile's head, leaves internet In disbelief

A video of a woman kissing a massive crocodile has gone viral, sparking a mix of astonishment and concern on social media.

In a shocking display of courage, a woman was captured on video kissing the head of a massive crocodile, one of nature's most feared predators. The clip, shared on Instagram on June 26, quickly went viral, sparking a wave of reactions from horrified social media users.

Alligators and crocodiles are known as some of the most dangerous predators in the aquatic world, capable of attacking in the blink of an eye. The video, however, shows the woman calmly leaning in to kiss the reptile, an act that many viewers found both alarming and baffling.

The comments section of the post reflects the collective shock of those who watched the video. One user expressed their disbelief, writing, “That thing will eat her and think nothing of it.” Another comment echoed this sentiment, questioning the woman’s judgment: “Seriously? What’s wrong with you people.”

Some users voiced their concern for the woman's safety, with one warning, “Please be very careful. He could eat you in a second.” The inherent danger of interacting with wild animals was a recurring theme, as another commenter noted, “Wild animals are always dangerous and not friendly.”

Despite the overwhelming cautionary responses, there were a few who admired the woman's bravery. “You are courageous, my lady,” one user praised, standing out among the flood of anxious reactions.