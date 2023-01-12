Viral video: Woman mocks lion kept in an enclosure, netizens call her 'stupid'

Screengrab

New Delhi: While there are many videos that show people attempting to keep the peace between nature and humans, there are also videos that show the polar opposite. One such video of a woman standing outside the enclosure of a lion and mocking the big cat has left netizens fuming. This video was shared on Twitter by user Angie Karan and also reshared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda.

Being born as a lion can be a curse

How can humans be so insensitive… https://t.co/EIZct8YRAp — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 8, 2023

Two women can be seen sitting outside the lion enclosure in the short video. They are seen mocking the wild cat, who appears to be irritated. As the video progresses, the pair can be seen laughing and taking pictures with the animal.

“LAUGHING and mocking at someone who is in prison for having done nothing wrong! Do you think those two women would still be mocking this lion if the roles were reversed?” Karan captioned the clip. While IFS officer Nanda wrote, "Being born as a lion can be a curse. How can humans be so insensitive,"

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than 72,000 times. The clip has accumulated several angry comments from netizens. While some pointed out how the act of women was stupid, others shared their annoyance towards the women’s behavior.

One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "very bad." A second person said, "This is such a bad behavior" " I don't like this kind of stupid act" added a third. A fourth user said, "shame on these ladies."