Viral video: Woman mistakenly presses accelerator instead of brake, hits car into crockery store (Photo: Twitter)

Car accident viral video: Every other day, videos of accidents from various places surface on the internet. Such videos grab the attention of the netizens. Now, one such video has come to light from Gujarat's Vadodara which shows a car ramming into a crockery store.

On Wednesday night, a woman driver accidentally rammed her car into a crockery store on Alkapuri BPC Road in Vadodara, Dainik Bhaskar reported. She pressed the accelerator instead of the brake while parking the car. Due to this, the car climbed five stairs of the showroom and entered inside breaking the glass.

However, no one has been injured in the accident. The showroom owner has filed a police complaint against the woman. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

गुजरात के वडोदरा में कार चला रही महिला हादसे का शिकार हो गई. कार चलाते समय महिला ने ब्रेक की बजाए एक्सीलेटर पर पैर रख दिया. जिसके कारण स्पीड बढ़ने से कार सीधे क्रॉकरी स्टोर में जा घुसी. pic.twitter.com/0zKf94xwg4 — Narendra Singh (@NarendraNeer007) January 19, 2023

The woman came to the store to buy crockery. But due to the collision of the car, the full glass of one side of the showroom and crockery worth lakhs of rupees have been destroyed. People in the area got shocked when they heard the loud sound of breaking glass.

Showroom owner Maheshbhai Sindhani and the staff also got nervous. Fortunately, no employee of the showroom including the woman was hurt. The entire incident was recorded in the CCTV camera installed in the showroom.