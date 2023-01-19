Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Woman mistakenly presses accelerator instead of brake, hits car into crockery store

Viral video: The woman, who came to the store to buy crockery, pressed the accelerator while parking her car.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 07:35 PM IST

Viral video: Woman mistakenly presses accelerator instead of brake, hits car into crockery store
Viral video: Woman mistakenly presses accelerator instead of brake, hits car into crockery store (Photo: Twitter)

Car accident viral video: Every other day, videos of accidents from various places surface on the internet. Such videos grab the attention of the netizens. Now, one such video has come to light from Gujarat's Vadodara which shows a car ramming into a crockery store. 

On Wednesday night, a woman driver accidentally rammed her car into a crockery store on Alkapuri BPC Road in Vadodara, Dainik Bhaskar reported. She pressed the accelerator instead of the brake while parking the car. Due to this, the car climbed five stairs of the showroom and entered inside breaking the glass.

However, no one has been injured in the accident. The showroom owner has filed a police complaint against the woman. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The woman came to the store to buy crockery. But due to the collision of the car, the full glass of one side of the showroom and crockery worth lakhs of rupees have been destroyed. People in the area got shocked when they heard the loud sound of breaking glass.

READ | Meet Harsh Rajput, Bihar man who bought Rs 50 lakh Audi from his YouTube earnings

Showroom owner Maheshbhai Sindhani and the staff also got nervous. Fortunately, no employee of the showroom including the woman was hurt. The entire incident was recorded in the CCTV camera installed in the showroom.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Not just Urfi Javed, these 5 social media sensations are breaking the internet with bold photos
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
Viral Photos of the Day: Nazar star Niyati Fatnani burns the internet with her sexy photos in saree
From Audemars Piguet to Rolex Daytona: Check out Shah Rukh Khan's luxury watch collection worth crores
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Registration of THESE vehicles will be cancelled from April 1, check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.