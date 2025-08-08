Viral Video: Woman makes reel sitting atop moving Thar in Gurugram, case registered

After IPL 2025 setback; MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad meeting in Chennai signals major overhaul for CSK
VIRAL
Video of a woman who was making reel sitting on the roof of a moving Thar in Gurugram has gone viral. The incident, which has shocked everyone, caught the attention of the city police who took necessary action.
Due to the social media craze, many obsessive users take up the weirdest challenges on social media and its current trends. However, such antics often end them in legal troubles or sometimes end of life. One such social media fan is a woman who was making reel sitting on the roof of a moving Thar in Gurugram. Somebody moving behind her was filming him making reels, which has now gone viral.
The incident shocked everyone as the car was moving speedily on National Highway-48, posing a danger to her life. The woman continued to make the reel ignoring the danger and the traffic rules.The viral video has triggered massive outrage, showcasing the ongoing trend of traffic violations to gain validation and fame on social media.
The video shows the woman coming out of from the sunroof of the Thar and then sitting on the roof of the moving SUV. All this while the car did not stop, making her action dangerous. The act caught the attention of the city police who took necessary action. The Gurugram Police said the act not only violated traffic rules but also put in danger the lives of the woman, the driver, and fellow commuters. The police have registered a case at DLF Sector-29 police station on August 7 under relevant sections of the law.
The Gurugram Police, in its official statement confirmed, “In the video circulated on social media, a woman came out of the sunroof of a moving vehicle on the road and made a video. After registering a case, the car (Thar) used in the crime was recovered. The accused will also be arrested soon and action will be taken in the case as per rules.” The police investigation revealed that the car belonged to a local resident and their son was driving it at the time of the incident. When the police visited the home of the owner, his son had fled but the officials said that they are making efforts to identify and arrest the individuals involved.
Meanwhile, Gurugram Police has requested residents to abstain from getting involved in stunts that pose danger to lives for social media fame, warning that legal consequences will follow.