Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

After IPL 2025 setback; MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad meeting in Chennai signals major overhaul for CSK

Viral Video: Woman makes reel sitting atop moving Thar in Gurugram, case registered

RBI imposes Rs 7500000 penalty on this bank for...; not SBI, BOB, Kotak Mahindra Bank

WI vs PAK, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan live on TV and online in India?

SSC CGL 2025 exam postponed, check new date, schedule and other details

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Anurag Kashyap calling him 'jhootha aadmi': 'My film suffered because of his alcoholism'

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar set to launch...; days after becoming brand ambassador for...

Virat Kohli silences retirement rumours, spotted training in London ahead of ODI comeback

Sooraj Barjatya reveals father was worried for his career before Maine Pyar Kiya for THIS reason: 'Baap ne nahi kiya, beta karega' | Exclusive

Donald Trump's FRESH warning if court rules against tariffs, says, 'It will be 1929...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After IPL 2025 setback; MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad meeting in Chennai signals major overhaul for CSK

After IPL 2025 setback; MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad meeting in Chennai signals maj

Viral Video: Woman makes reel sitting atop moving Thar in Gurugram, case registered

Viral Video: Woman makes reel sitting atop moving Thar in Gurugram, case registe

RBI imposes Rs 7500000 penalty on this bank for...; not SBI, BOB, Kotak Mahindra Bank

RBI imposes Rs 7500000 penalty on this bank for...; not SBI, BOB, Kotak Mahindra

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo

HomeViral

VIRAL

Viral Video: Woman makes reel sitting atop moving Thar in Gurugram, case registered

Video of a woman who was making reel sitting on the roof of a moving Thar in Gurugram has gone viral. The incident, which has shocked everyone, caught the attention of the city police who took necessary action.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 10:57 PM IST

Viral Video: Woman makes reel sitting atop moving Thar in Gurugram, case registered
Video of a woman who was making reel sitting on the roof of a moving Thar in Gurugram has gone viral

TRENDING NOW

Due to the social media craze, many obsessive users take up the weirdest challenges on social media and its current trends. However, such antics often end them in legal troubles or sometimes end of life. One such social media fan is a woman who was making reel sitting on the roof of a moving Thar in Gurugram. Somebody moving behind her was filming him making reels, which has now gone viral.

Viral video sparks outrage

The incident shocked everyone as the car was moving speedily on National Highway-48, posing a danger to her life. The woman continued to make the reel ignoring the danger and the traffic rules.The viral video has triggered massive outrage, showcasing the ongoing trend of traffic violations to gain validation and fame on social media.

What is in the viral video?

The video shows the woman coming out of from the sunroof of the Thar and then sitting on the roof of the moving SUV. All this while the car did not stop, making her action dangerous. The act caught the attention of the city police who took necessary action. The Gurugram Police said the act not only violated traffic rules but also put in danger the lives of the woman, the driver, and fellow commuters. The police have registered a case at DLF Sector-29 police station on August 7 under relevant sections of the law. 

The Gurugram Police, in its official statement confirmed, “In the video circulated on social media, a woman came out of the sunroof of a moving vehicle on the road and made a video. After registering a case, the car (Thar) used in the crime was recovered. The accused will also be arrested soon and action will be taken in the case as per rules.” The police investigation revealed that the car belonged to a local resident and their son was driving it at the time of the incident. When the police visited the home of the owner, his son had fled but the officials said that they are making efforts to identify and arrest the individuals involved.

Meanwhile, Gurugram Police has requested residents to abstain from getting involved in stunts that pose danger to lives for social media fame, warning that legal consequences will follow. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Kamal Hassan ki charno ki dhool bhi nahi ho aap': Lilliput takes sharp jibe at Shah Rukh Khan, compares him with South superstar for THIS reason
'Kamal Hassan ki charno ki dhool bhi nahi ho aap': Lilliput on Shah Rukh Khan
Will Israel annex Gaza Strip? Know Benjamin Netanyahu’s strategic move that may change Middle East politics
Will Israel annex Gaza Strip? Benjamin Netanyahu’s strategy for Middle East
Months after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan issues BIG threat to India, says, 'They can be hit...'
Months after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan issues BIG threat to India, says...
Meet woman, who battled hearing loss at 16, cracked UPSC exam at 23 with just four month preparation, secured AIR...
Meet woman, who battled hearing loss at 16, cracked UPSC exam at 23 with just fo
What is Lyme Disease? Justin Timberlake opens up about silent battle during tour
What is Lyme Disease? Justin Timberlake opens up about silent battle during tour
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and other South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE