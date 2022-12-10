Woman makes 'Parle-G Halwa', viral video disgusts Internet

Screengrab

New Delhi: There are numerous bizarre food combinations making the rounds on the internet, and if you are an avid social media user, you may have seen quite a few. We guess we don't even need to name those combinations because they've gone viral. So, here we are with yet another weird food combination that has grabbed the eyeballs of social media. Yes, we are talking about Parle-G halwa. Believe it or not, a blogger actually made halwa with Parle-G and the video of the same is going crazy viral on social media. Take a look here:

Parle G biscuit ka halwa kha lo friendzzzzGood morning G pic.twitter.com/ZRuCQDNiCJ — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) December 8, 2022

In the video shared on Twitter by a user named @MFuturewala, a lady can be seen frying two packs of biscuits in a pan to start the process of making Parle-G Halwa. She then placed the fried biscuits in a bowl and ground them into a fine powder before allowing it to settle. The video then showed her making a mixture of sugar, water, and milk powder and then pouring it over the powdered biscuits. Finally, she mixed in some cashews and nuts to make Laddoo balls. We are sure that you have not seen anything like this before.

After being shared online, the video received over 20,000 views. Netizens were unimpressed with the unusual combination and expressed their displeasure in the comments section.

One user wrote, "Bass kardo bhai, bhagwan ke liye.. kya kya karte ho yaar.. ab please mat karna". Another user said, "yahi bacha tha..bhai kyon? kya bigada hai parle g ne , kyu nahi samjhte tum log"