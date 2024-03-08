Viral video: Woman makes Kaju Katli bhajiyas, internet calls it 'crime'

A viral video featuring a woman cooking up a unique snack called 'Kaju Katli Bhajiya' has sparked a lively debate on social media.

In a realm where culinary boundaries constantly expand, a novel fusion snack has emerged, intriguingly named 'Kaju Katli bhajiya', stirring up a storm across social media platforms. A video showcasing a woman concocting this 'unconventional' dish has sparked a myriad of reactions, ranging from incredulity to outright rejection.

In the footage, the woman meticulously handpicks each piece of Kaju Katli, enveloping it in a savory batter crafted from gram flour and spices before submerging it into sizzling oil. The juxtaposition of a traditionally sweet delicacy being subjected to a baptism in boiling oil was sufficient to prompt viewers to do a double-take.

Anyone for Kaju Katli Bhajiyas??? pic.twitter.com/hl1dr5PDfX — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) March 6, 2024

The video, shared by user Mohammed Futurewala on March 6 with the caption, "Anyone for Kaju Katli Bhajiyas?" swiftly went viral, amassing hundreds of thousands of views.

Despite the inventive endeavor, responses from food enthusiasts and denizens of social media have been less than encouraging. Numerous individuals conveyed their dismay and skepticism regarding this unconventional amalgamation within the comment section of the post.

A faction of the internet even questioned the necessity of tampering with the sanctity of Kaju Katli.

"Was this even necessary?" queried one user. "Katli is dead, my friend," quipped another. "What a waste of that delicious katli," lamented yet another user.

The debut of 'Kaju Katli Bhajiya' appears to have stirred quite the culinary controversy, leaving social media abuzz with heated discussions over the merits of this innovative snack creation.