Viral video: Woman makes blue-coloured Spider-Man biryani, internet is not happy

Mumbai baker Heena Kausar Raad's latest culinary creation, a Spider-Man-themed biryani, has sparked mixed reactions on Instagram.

A Mumbai-based baker, Heena Kausar Raad, recently made waves on social media with her unconventional pink-colored Barbie biryani. Now, she's back with yet another daring twist on the classic dish, this time drawing inspiration from Spider-Man. However, her blue-colored creation complete with a 'web' failed to captivate audiences as her previous endeavor did.

Raad, whose Instagram bio identifies her as a bakery owner, shared a video showcasing her Spider-Man biryani creation, prepared for her baking course students. In the post, she emphasized the use of natural coloring derived from butterfly pea flower, rather than artificial additives. Despite her enthusiasm, the response from viewers was less than enthusiastic.

The video, uploaded three days ago, has garnered over 20.6 million views, sparking a flurry of mixed reactions. While some viewers expressed disinterest in trying the unconventional dish, others went as far as urging Raad to cease her culinary experiments altogether.

One Instagram user commented, "When your innovation gets too repetitive, it loses its charm," echoing a sentiment shared by many who found the novelty wearing thin. Another exclaimed, "This woman needs to be stopped before I pass away by watching her reels," indicating a level of exasperation with Raad's culinary ventures.

Among the critiques was a plea for justice for the beloved biryani dish, with one user stating, "I want justice for biryani." Another simply urged Raad to delete her Instagram account, indicating a growing frustration with her viral culinary creations.

Despite the divisive reception, Raad's bold experimentation continues to garner attention online, leaving audiences both intrigued and bewildered by her fusion dishes.