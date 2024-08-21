Viral video: Woman loses job opportunity due to this reason, watch

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

REVEALED: Reason behind road rage in Badlapur

India’s Youngest Billionaire Pearl Kapur attends key business meeting hosted by Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan at...

Watch: Indian men's hockey team celebrates historic Olympic bronze with joyous roadshow in Bhubaneswar

'If you shout at me, I will...': Taapsee Pannu opens up on her fight with paparazzi, says 'I am not public property'

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato to buy new business for Rs 2048 crore from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
REVEALED: Reason behind road rage in Badlapur

REVEALED: Reason behind road rage in Badlapur

India’s Youngest Billionaire Pearl Kapur attends key business meeting hosted by Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan at...

India’s Youngest Billionaire Pearl Kapur attends key business meeting hosted by Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan at...

Watch: Indian men's hockey team celebrates historic Olympic bronze with joyous roadshow in Bhubaneswar

Watch: Indian men's hockey team celebrates historic Olympic bronze with joyous roadshow in Bhubaneswar

Unusual animals that people keep at home

Unusual animals that people keep at home

9 most controversial catfights in Bollywood

9 most controversial catfights in Bollywood

Who are eligible for white passport in India?

Who are eligible for white passport in India?

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Swades child artiste Smit Sheth reveals why Shah Rukh Khan film failed at box office, demands film should... | Exclusive

Swades child artiste Smit Sheth reveals why Shah Rukh Khan film failed at box office, demands film should... | Exclusive

Ramayana casting director Mukesh Chhabra lands Ranbir's film in trouble with shocker: 'Ravana was right, woh pyaar...'

Ramayana casting director Mukesh Chhabra lands Ranbir's film in trouble with shocker: 'Ravana was right, woh pyaar...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Woman loses job opportunity due to this reason, watch

Her video quickly went viral, amassing 34 million views on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter).

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 09:30 PM IST

Viral video: Woman loses job opportunity due to this reason, watch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A TikTok video featuring Tyreshia, a job-seeker who was sent home from an interview for wearing shorts, has sparked widespread debate across social media platforms. In her video, Tyreshia defended her choice of black shorts, claiming she was unfairly "dress-coded" for her outfit. She provided a full view of her attire in the video and wrote, "The recruiter rejected me because of this!" Despite being given the option to change and return, Tyreshia declined, choosing to stand by her outfit.

 

 

Her video quickly went viral, amassing 34 million views on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter). The response has been mixed. Many users on X criticized the outfit as inappropriate for a job interview. Comments like, "Office appropriate and interview appropriate are different," and, "Do not wear shorts to interviews," reflected a consensus that formal attire is expected in such settings. Some users expressed strong opinions, suggesting that if someone walked into an interview in shorts, it would not warrant a reschedule, and questioning the rationale behind making a video about the incident.

On the other hand, a few users supported Tyreshia's stance, arguing that rigid dress codes are outdated. One user wrote, "Counterpoint: performative professionalism is an archaic concept," suggesting that dress should only matter in client-facing roles and that the focus should be on the candidate’s skills and qualifications rather than their attire.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja files Rs 5-crore defamation suit after former landlady accuses him of...

Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja files Rs 5-crore defamation suit after former landlady accuses him of...

Diversification Is The Answer to Geopolitical Uncertainties: Hemant Sood, Ludhiana

Diversification Is The Answer to Geopolitical Uncertainties: Hemant Sood, Ludhiana

Meet Imanvi, former Pakistani Army officer's daughter, Prabhas’ co-star in Hanu Raghavapudi film, who went viral for...

Meet Imanvi, former Pakistani Army officer's daughter, Prabhas’ co-star in Hanu Raghavapudi film, who went viral for...

How Nita Ambani dropped 18 kg when she joined son Anant Ambani in his quest to lose weight

How Nita Ambani dropped 18 kg when she joined son Anant Ambani in his quest to lose weight

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement