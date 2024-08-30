Twitter
Viral

Viral video: Woman leaves airport passengers in shock as she bites into her realistic 'suitcase' cake, watch

Some quickly catch on and smile, while others are left completely baffled by the strange behavior.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 08:15 PM IST

Viral video: Woman leaves airport passengers in shock as she bites into her realistic 'suitcase' cake, watch
Social media is abuzz with a new viral trend: hyper-realistic cakes that look just like everyday objects. These cleverly designed cakes have been leaving viewers amazed and confused. In one such video, a woman created a stir at an airport when she took a bite out of what seemed to be her suitcase.

The video, shared on Instagram, begins innocently enough, with the woman casually walking through the airport, pulling her suitcase behind her. But in a surprising twist, she stops, opens her mouth, and takes a bite out of the luggage. The stunned expressions of fellow passengers say it all—they can’t believe their eyes. Some quickly catch on and smile, while others are left completely baffled by the strange behavior.

 

 

The video, captioned in Portuguese, translates to, "The day I ate a CAKE bag and looked at the reactions!!" The clip quickly went viral, racking up over 27 million views.

Viewers were quick to share their thoughts in the comments. One person joked, "I would have stopped and helped her eat," while another pleaded, "Show me the video of how you make the cake, I'm dying of curiosity." Another viewer noted, "The sisters were in panic," pointing out the bewildered reactions of specific onlookers. Fans of the trend couldn’t contain their excitement, with one saying, "I love these cake videos and you too much." Another added a playful comment, "I hope that the broom to clean this dirt is not made of cake either."

The general sentiment in the comments was one of surprise and amusement. "Those who saw it were very surprised, they thought you were a zombie, this was a great joke," read one reaction.

This playful prank demonstrates the creativity and skill of cake artists, leaving viewers both amazed and entertained. What’s your take on this amusing cake trend?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
