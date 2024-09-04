Twitter
Viral video: Woman intentionally sets two wildfires on farmland and..., the reason will SHOCK you!

A woman has landed into legal trouble after she started two wildfires on farmland.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

Viral video: Woman intentionally sets two wildfires on farmland and..., the reason will SHOCK you!
A 44-year-old woman from Tripoli, Greece, has landed into legal trouble after she intentionally set wildfires on farmland in Kerasitsa. As per media reports, the incident took place on August 24 and 25, following which, she was arrested by the Tripoli police on August 26. 

Surprisingly, the police have revealed that the motive of the woman was to grab the attention of the firefighters and 'flirt' with them. As per the police, the woman was spotted at both the places where the fire had broken out, which raised suspicion among the firefighters. 

An investigation was launched and she was held by the police, media reports have suggested. 

As per the local media Skai TV, the woman was sentenced to 36 months of imprisonment and a fine of €1,000 (approximately Rs 92000). However, her jail sentence was put on hold on the condition that if she commits the crime again, she would be asked to serve this sentence along with a new one. 

Meanwhile, the fires started by the woman has not caused major damage to the plots and they were quicky doused by the fire department. Moreover, no injuries or casualties were reported at both the places. 

Notably, the recent wildfire in Kerasitsa was reported after Greece battled with a series of wildfires in July 2023, which caused at least 28 deaths and left 75 injured. Residents and tourists were evacuated by the authorities as the firefighters were swamped with dousing the fire, triggered by strong winds and dry conditions from intense heat waves.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
