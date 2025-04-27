An incident of harassment has been going viral on social media showing a woman making a reel in her apartment building. While the woman was recording for her reels, she stopped midway to give way to a man who was on his way upstairs. While she stopped and stepped sideways, the man touched her arm on his way upstairs. Offended by this, she turned back and started lashing out at him angrily.

Viral video of harrasment

The woman, who is an influencer, was making reels on her phone and was in the process of recording while the incident happened. The woman who goes by the name Mansi posted the video of harassment on her social media profile. She let the video recording on even while she was disturbed by the man. Sharing the incident on her social media account, Instagram, she said that she “was randomly recording snap” in her own building, where she lives. She then accused the man of misbehaving with her as he touched her while on his way upstairs.

As the video of the incident was recorded, Mansi took the video as evidence to the family of the accused man. She further said that when she showed the proof of harassment his family took the incident lightly and said that the mental health of their son is imbalanced. She then rebuked him by saying “even if he has some mental problem he can’t do anything to anyone.” Rejecting the claims made by the man’s parents she said that it did not seem he had a mental problem.

Social media reactions

She further opined that as society judge girls by their clothes; she was not wearing improper clothes at the time of incident. “Shame on this typ of ppl.! Shame on society jo kpdo ko leke judge krti hai. I am 10000% sure even if I would have worn a saree or kurta this would have happened.”

The video soon went viral with many people supporting the girl’s claim in the comment section. Many users slammed this kind of behaviour of men.