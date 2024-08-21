Viral video: Woman in saree shows off giant snake wrapped around her body, watch

A viral video of a woman in a red saree handling a large snake with impressive ease has taken social media by storm.

As the monsoon season brings increased snake sightings to rural areas, residents often rely on snake charmers or rescue teams to safely relocate these reptiles. However, a recent viral video has captivated social media users worldwide with its extraordinary display of bravery.

The footage, posted by an Instagram user with around 1.5 million followers, features a young woman in a striking red saree skillfully handling a massive snake. Viewers are mesmerized as she confidently poses with the snake draped around her body before gently placing it into a sack and releasing it into a remote forest.

The video, shared on an account known for wildlife rescue content, showcases the woman’s impressive technique and calm demeanor. Her Instagram feed is filled with similar videos, each demonstrating her expertise in handling snakes and other animals, garnering millions of likes and widespread admiration.

Many speculate that the woman may be based in Bihar, given the frequent wildlife rescue posts on her account. Her fearless approach and expert handling have made her a prominent figure in the realm of animal rescue.

User Reactions:

One user remarked, “Wow! This is incredible! I’ve never seen anyone handle a snake so confidently. Kudos to her!”

Another added, “Such bravery! Handling a snake like that must take immense skill. I’m really impressed by her calm demeanor.”

A third commented, “I’ve watched this video multiple times. It’s amazing to see someone so dedicated to wildlife rescue. She’s truly a hero!”

Someone else noted, “Is she a professional? Her technique is spot on! I’d love to learn more about her training.”

Another user observed, “This video is both thrilling and educational. It’s great to see someone so passionate about animal rescue.”

Finally, another reaction was, “Incredible video! I hope more people see this and understand the importance of handling wildlife with respect and care.”