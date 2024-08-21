Viral video: Woman in saree shows off giant snake wrapped around her body, watch

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Lockdown to be imposed again due to Mpox? Big claim by WHO expert

Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

Javed Akhtar's first wife Honey Irani reacts to their divorce, Shabana Azmi says 'it's very painful when...'

Good news for ex-trainee IAS Puja Khedkar as Delhi HC...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Lockdown to be imposed again due to Mpox? Big claim by WHO expert

Lockdown to be imposed again due to Mpox? Big claim by WHO expert

Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

10 states with maximum illiterate population

10 states with maximum illiterate population

Striking images of meteor shower by NASA

Striking images of meteor shower by NASA

Five breathtaking images of India captured by NASA 

Five breathtaking images of India captured by NASA 

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई ��जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Javed Akhtar's first wife Honey Irani reacts to their divorce, Shabana Azmi says 'it's very painful when...'

Javed Akhtar's first wife Honey Irani reacts to their divorce, Shabana Azmi says 'it's very painful when...'

Amar Kaushik says Drishyam 2's success affected Bhediya's box office collection: 'Viewers can’t afford to...'

Amar Kaushik says Drishyam 2's success affected Bhediya's box office collection: 'Viewers can’t afford to...'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Woman in saree shows off giant snake wrapped around her body, watch

A viral video of a woman in a red saree handling a large snake with impressive ease has taken social media by storm.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 09:48 AM IST

Viral video: Woman in saree shows off giant snake wrapped around her body, watch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the monsoon season brings increased snake sightings to rural areas, residents often rely on snake charmers or rescue teams to safely relocate these reptiles. However, a recent viral video has captivated social media users worldwide with its extraordinary display of bravery.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The footage, posted by an Instagram user with around 1.5 million followers, features a young woman in a striking red saree skillfully handling a massive snake. Viewers are mesmerized as she confidently poses with the snake draped around her body before gently placing it into a sack and releasing it into a remote forest.

The video, shared on an account known for wildlife rescue content, showcases the woman’s impressive technique and calm demeanor. Her Instagram feed is filled with similar videos, each demonstrating her expertise in handling snakes and other animals, garnering millions of likes and widespread admiration.

Many speculate that the woman may be based in Bihar, given the frequent wildlife rescue posts on her account. Her fearless approach and expert handling have made her a prominent figure in the realm of animal rescue.

User Reactions:

One user remarked, “Wow! This is incredible! I’ve never seen anyone handle a snake so confidently. Kudos to her!”

Another added, “Such bravery! Handling a snake like that must take immense skill. I’m really impressed by her calm demeanor.”

A third commented, “I’ve watched this video multiple times. It’s amazing to see someone so dedicated to wildlife rescue. She’s truly a hero!”

Someone else noted, “Is she a professional? Her technique is spot on! I’d love to learn more about her training.”

Another user observed, “This video is both thrilling and educational. It’s great to see someone so passionate about animal rescue.”

Finally, another reaction was, “Incredible video! I hope more people see this and understand the importance of handling wildlife with respect and care.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Britain's 'Bill Gates' Mike Lynch goes missing after luxury yacht sinks off...

Britain's 'Bill Gates' Mike Lynch goes missing after luxury yacht sinks off...

Mad rush to buy this Rs 2 share! Reason: Mukesh Ambani has given big order

Mad rush to buy this Rs 2 share! Reason: Mukesh Ambani has given big order

Step inside Juhi Chawla's 84-year-old family home with luxurious wooden patio, Mumbai skyline view and...

Step inside Juhi Chawla's 84-year-old family home with luxurious wooden patio, Mumbai skyline view and...

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Narayana Murthy's Infosys to bag Rs 837 crore in Microsoft-Coca Cola mega deal worth Rs...

Narayana Murthy's Infosys to bag Rs 837 crore in Microsoft-Coca Cola mega deal worth Rs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement