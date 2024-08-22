Twitter
BCCI announces schedule for India’s Test tour of England 2025; Check details here

Bride shakes a leg to ‘Single Rehne De’ at her wedding, viral video divides internet; here's why

'Explain like I'm..': Doctors educate 'boys and men' on consent over..., WATCH

J-K Assembly Elections: Congress-NC stitch pre-poll alliance

Badlapur horror: Bombay HC calls sexual assault on minor girls 'shocking', says 'there cannot be compromise on...'

Viral video: Woman in hot yellow saree sets internet ablaze with sizzling dance to ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’

A woman’s viral Instagram video, where she dances to the iconic Bollywood song "Tip Tip Barsa Pani" in a hot yellow saree, has captivated the internet, garnering over 80,000 likes.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 01:38 PM IST

Viral video: Woman in hot yellow saree sets internet ablaze with sizzling dance to 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani'
A video of a woman dancing to the iconic Bollywood track "Tip Tip Barsa Pani" has taken the internet by storm. Shared on Instagram by user @alishaanthony12, the video features the woman grooving effortlessly in a striking yellow saree. The clip, which has already garnered over 80,000 likes, has become a viral sensation, with viewers captivated by her sizzling performance.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the video, the woman’s graceful yet bold moves bring the classic song, originally featuring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, back to life. Her dance has not only paid homage to the timeless track but has also reignited the internet's love for it. Dressed in a vibrant yellow saree, she perfectly captures the essence of the song, blending elegance with a touch of boldness that has left viewers in awe.

As the video continues to circulate online, it’s clear that this woman’s performance has not only captured the hearts of many but also solidified her place as a new internet sensation. With such an enthusiastic response, netizens are eagerly waiting to see what she’ll groove to next.

Comments from netizens:

One user wrote, "She absolutely nailed it! The confidence and style are on point!"

Another one said, "This video just made my day. Such a beautiful performance!"

"It’s like watching Raveena all over again!" a fan commented.

"That yellow saree is fire! What a stunning tribute!" added another.

One viewer noted, "Such grace and elegance. Truly mesmerizing!"

"Tip Tip Barsa Pani will never get old, especially with performances like this!" remarked another user.

