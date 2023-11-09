Viral video: Woman in hot black attire grooves to ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’, internet says 'once more'

A scorching dance video set to the iconic Haryanvi track "Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal" is taking the internet by storm.

In the world of Haryanvi music and dance, the iconic song "Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal" holds a special place. This hit track played a pivotal role in catapulting Sapna Choudhary to widespread fame, and it still lingers in the hearts and minds of many.

Considered a must-have on the playlist for various processions and dance events, the song recently found a new star in a video that's gone crazy viral on social media. The clip features a woman dressed in a scorching hot black attire, moving to the beats of this trending Haryanvi sensation. The video was posted on Instagram by a user who goes by the name Manisha Dagore.

The woman's electrifying dance moves in the video have set the internet on fire. Netizens from far and wide have showered her with praise for her captivating performance, and the video has become the talk of the town.

The reactions to the video have been nothing short of enthusiastic:

One commenter on Instagram couldn't contain their excitement, writing, "You're super hot, and your performance is absolutely excellent!"

Another user exclaimed, "You've truly nailed it, girl. Your dance is superb."

There were words of admiration too, with someone saying, "Love it, ma'am! You are amazing! Your dance moves and expressions are top-notch."

An enthusiastic supporter shared, "This song is beloved all over India, not just in Haryana. It's an epic Haryanvi anthem that has won hearts nationwide."

Countless others expressed their love for the video using heart and fire emojis.

It's clear that this sizzling performance has set social media ablaze, proving that the allure of "Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal" is as powerful as ever.