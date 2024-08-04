Viral video: Woman in bikini bathes with hyena in pool, internet is shocked

A viral video featuring Rio Lilly, a bikini-clad woman swimming with a hyena has shocked internet.

From the endless stream of wild animal videos flooding the internet, one clip has sent shockwaves through social media, leaving viewers both amazed and terrified. The video in question features an astonishing scene: a woman in a bikini casually swimming alongside a hyena in a pool. This jaw-dropping moment, which has to be seen to be believed, stars Rio Lilly, a California native who runs Myrtle Beach Safari in the USA.

Myrtle Beach Safari is home to a variety of exotic animals, including elephants, lions, tigers, and gorillas. The animals are known for their unusual comfort around people, allowing visitors to take photos with them without fear of attack.

However, it’s Rio’s latest Instagram post that has truly captivated and unnerved audiences. The video of her swimming with a hyena has gone viral, racking up views and comments from stunned onlookers.

Here’s what people are saying about the wild encounter:

- “My goodness. This was really SCARY.”

- “You're really strong. That hyena is big!”

- “I would love to work with you, you're fantastic.”

- “This is really very stupid.”

- “You are literally amazing!”

The video continues to spread, sparking a mix of awe, fear, and admiration across the internet.