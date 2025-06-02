A woman was seen hitting an auto driver with slipper, after he had allegedly run over her foot. After the auto driver filed a complaint against her, she later apologized on Sunday, June 1.

Another incident of a clash between auto drivers and residents in Bengaluru has surfaced on social media. On Saturday, 31 May, a woman was seen hitting an auto driver with slipper, after he had allegedly run over her foot. After the auto driver filed a complaint against her, she later apologised on Sunday, June 1.

Here's what happened

A video went viral on social media, when a woman, identified as Pankhuri Mishra is seen hitting him and her husband was sitting on the bike. The clash occurred after Pankhuri Mishra and her husband, both riding a two-wheeler, allegedly brushed against Lokesh's auto while merging lanes, around 3 PM. The video was recorded by a Bengaluru auto driver.

Pankhuri Misha,28, is a migrant from Bihar, and works as a software engineer in Bengaluru.

In the video, Pankhuri was seen arguing with the auto driver in Hindi. The driver said he started recording when she started speaking in Hindi. She is saying, Banaega video? Chal bana video (Will you make a video? Go make a video),"

Moreover, she was on a phone call, and was heard saying that the driver was 'misbehaving'. "He first ran over my foot and is now recording a video," she added.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Couple apologise and fells in the driver's feet

After the incident, Lokesh, 33, auto driver, filed a police complaint alleging unprovoked assault in the Bellandur police station. The Police arrested. However, later she apologised for her actions by falling on Lokesh's feet. She justified her actions saying she is pregnant and panicked.

"I apologise. I am pregnant. So, that is what I was thinking, what would happen if I had a miscarriage," she said.

"We love Bengaluru, we love the culture and we love the people," she added.

Now, the Pro-Kannada groups have staged a protest outside the Bellandur police station.