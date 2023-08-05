Viral video: Woman handles multiple snakes barehanded, leaves netizens bewildered

The footage showed a woman fearlessly handling numerous snakes with her bare hands.

New Delhi: Snakes, with their sleek and sinuous bodies, have long been a subject of both fascination and fear for humans. These slithering reptiles, known for their predatory nature and venomous capabilities, often invoke an unbridled fear in our hearts. Their presence alone can send shivers down our spines, as they silently creep close to us, ready to strike with lightning speed and lethal precision.

Throughout history, snakes have been deeply ingrained in various cultures and mythologies, often representing both good and evil. In some societies, they are revered as symbols of fertility, rebirth, and protection, while in others, they are viewed as harbingers of danger and malevolence. This duality only adds to the mystique surrounding these creatures, perpetuating the feelings of fear and curiosity.

One such instance that perpetuated these mixed emotions was a viral video that stormed the internet. The footage showed a woman fearlessly handling numerous snakes with her bare hands. The mere thought of such an act is enough to make the faint-hearted feel nauseous. This shocking display of bravery or recklessness, depending on one's perspective, was shared on Instagram by the user shital_kasar_official, further fueling discussions about the enigmatic reptiles.

Indeed, it comes as no surprise that the clip quickly went viral, given its hair-raising nature. The astonishing video captivated numerous netizens, who couldn't help but express their shock and bewilderment through the comments section. Among the reactions, one curious user raised a question, "What snakes are those? And why don't they bite her?"

Another viewer expressed their unease, emphasizing the inherent risk involved in such a feat by commenting, "This is so so risky." The fear-inducing sight of the woman interacting fearlessly with the serpents left a strong impression on the audience, as evidenced by the remark of a third individual, who simply exclaimed, "OMG that looks so scary."



The fear of snakes, known as ophidiophobia, is a common phobia that affects millions of people worldwide. While most snakes are harmless to humans, a small percentage possess venom capable of inflicting serious harm or even death.