Viral video: Woman gets bitten in face while trying to kiss massive snake, watch

Viral video sparks heated online debate after a woman is bitten by a massive snake while attempting to kiss it.

New Delhi: If creepy crawlies unnerve you, a recent viral video on social media might be one to steer clear of. The clip, which features two men handling a massive snake, captured a shocking moment when a woman was bitten by the reptile while trying to kiss it. The incident has sparked a heated online discussion regarding the dangers of interacting with wildlife and the importance of respecting their space.

In the video, we see two men standing with the impressive serpent, seemingly unbothered by its potential threat. Among them is a woman, who appears to be a tourist, seemingly intrigued by the magnificent creature. Ignoring the inherent risks, she approaches the snake with apparent fascination and decides to plant a kiss on its scaly head.

Within a matter of seconds, the situation takes a drastic turn. The snake, perhaps feeling threatened by the woman's sudden intrusion, strikes out in defense, biting her on the face. Shock and panic ensue, as onlookers rush to her aid. The video ends abruptly, leaving viewers to ponder the consequences of such an ill-advised encounter.

The video spread like wildfire on various social media platforms, amassing millions of views and shares within hours of being uploaded.

The shocking incident captured the attention of netizens, and they were quick to share their thoughts and reactions online. One individual expressed a sense of caution, stating, "That's why I don't trust wild animals, especially because they are still ANIMALS."

Another netizen reacted with fear, exclaiming, "OMG Too scary." This response highlights the emotional impact of witnessing such a distressing event.

These comments underscore the diverse range of emotions and opinions that viral videos of wildlife encounters can elicit from online audiences. While some may express wariness and advocate for maintaining a safe distance from wild animals, others may be simply frightened by the intensity of the situation depicted in the video.