Viral video: Woman gets bitten in face while trying to kiss massive snake, watch

Headlines

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow housed three Bollywood superstars; all lost stardom, went bankrupt after moving here

Eye flu: Do’s and don’ts to prevent Conjunctivitis

Mesmerizing viral video: Rare Melanistic tiger spotted in Odisha's national park, watch

Uttar Pradesh: NGT to probe allegations of ‘illegal mining’ against BJP MP Brij Bhushan

Meet the Indian actor who is a superstar in China, not Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

Eye flu: Do’s and don’ts to prevent Conjunctivitis

Mesmerizing viral video: Rare Melanistic tiger spotted in Odisha's national park, watch

Home remedies to remove tanning from face

10 superfoods to relieve back pain

Weight loss: 10 health benefits of turmeric milk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

How Social Media Played Important Role In Nuh Incident? Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Explains

DNA: Is Dabur Honey Pure? Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In Branded Honey!

Utkarsh Sharma compares Gadar 2 clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to Barbenheimer: ‘It should be celebrated’

From Hema Malini-Esha Deol to Moon Moon Sen-Riya Sen: 'Flop daughters' of 'hit moms' in Bollywood

OMG 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar's 'shivdoot' aids Lord Shiva devotee Pankaj Tripathi in his crusade against education system

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Woman gets bitten in face while trying to kiss massive snake, watch

Viral video sparks heated online debate after a woman is bitten by a massive snake while attempting to kiss it.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: If creepy crawlies unnerve you, a recent viral video on social media might be one to steer clear of. The clip, which features two men handling a massive snake, captured a shocking moment when a woman was bitten by the reptile while trying to kiss it. The incident has sparked a heated online discussion regarding the dangers of interacting with wildlife and the importance of respecting their space.

In the video, we see two men standing with the impressive serpent, seemingly unbothered by its potential threat. Among them is a woman, who appears to be a tourist, seemingly intrigued by the magnificent creature. Ignoring the inherent risks, she approaches the snake with apparent fascination and decides to plant a kiss on its scaly head.

Within a matter of seconds, the situation takes a drastic turn. The snake, perhaps feeling threatened by the woman's sudden intrusion, strikes out in defense, biting her on the face. Shock and panic ensue, as onlookers rush to her aid. The video ends abruptly, leaving viewers to ponder the consequences of such an ill-advised encounter.

The video spread like wildfire on various social media platforms, amassing millions of views and shares within hours of being uploaded. 

The shocking incident captured the attention of netizens, and they were quick to share their thoughts and reactions online. One individual expressed a sense of caution, stating, "That's why I don't trust wild animals, especially because they are still ANIMALS." 

Another netizen reacted with fear, exclaiming, "OMG Too scary." This response highlights the emotional impact of witnessing such a distressing event. 

These comments underscore the diverse range of emotions and opinions that viral videos of wildlife encounters can elicit from online audiences. While some may express wariness and advocate for maintaining a safe distance from wild animals, others may be simply frightened by the intensity of the situation depicted in the video.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Haryana's Nuh, battling communal strife, is one of the most backward areas of India, know why it is infamous

Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise for his Modi surname remark, says conviction unsustainable

This Bharatanatyam dancer lost leg at 16, performed with rubber leg; worked with Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan in hit films

Haryana violence: Delhi Police increases security at sensitive places in national capital after incidents in Gurugram

28% GST on online gaming to be effective from October 1, review after 6 months: Finance Minister

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE