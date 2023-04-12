Viral video: Woman from MP 'walks' on Narmada river but here's the actual truth

screengrab

New Delhi: A weird video has gone viral on the internet. Most of us have heard the Biblical story of Christ walking on water, but none know of a typical person who can do it. Now an elderly woman recently grabbed the eyeballs of netizens after a viral video claimed she walked on the Narmada River in Jabalpur. She got so popular that people began mistaking her for the "incarnation" of the Narmada River's goddess. However, when the police arrived to investigate, the woman, Jyoti Raghuvanshi, denied possessing any supernatural abilities.

According to TOI, the lady had left home 10 months prior and was only attempting to complete a Parikrama and circumambulate the riverbank in a show of devotion. Jyoti later stated that she was never walking on water. She described how the river's water levels vary over its length. Jyoti said that in her endeavour to circumnavigate the river, she went in regions where the water level was low while appearing to be walking on water the entire time.

Jyoti clarified that she also swam when the water level in the river got over what her legs could handle. The police securely transported the woman to the riverbank and called her family, even arranging for her to go home after missing for 10 months.

The specific viral video got tons of reactions rom netizens. Here's how the Internet reacted to the viral clip:

"I salute her for her forthrightness and honesty." Aaj me insaan ke dwara Chamatkar naam ki koi cheez nahi hoti. That is a scientific, psychological trick. Agar koi chamatkar ka naam de raha hai, then wo seedha seedha logo ko bewkoof bana raha hai. There is no such thing as a miracle done by anyone today. It's either a trick of the hands or a scientific/psychological trick. And if someone claims to accomplish miracles, they are simply making people fools)," commented one user.

"I respect the sentiment but without verifying anything and believe in something is wrong and we should avoid it" another user said.