Viral video: Woman forest officer dances in joy as rain showers over Similipal dousing wildfires

Natural calamities like forest fires have been plaguing our jungles increasingly in the recent past. From California in the United States to Australia, the clutches of forest fires have not spared anyone, not even India.

Asia’s second-largest biosphere Similipal National Park had been witnessing massive wildfires which spanned over the last two weeks. However, on Wednesday (March 10), the Pithabatha range was graced with rainfall and hailstorm leading to the containment of the fire.

Amid all this, a video of a female forest officer dancing in the rain in the middle of forest has gone viral on social media. The forest officer can be seen shouting and dancing in joy as she rejoices in the rain and even shouts, “bohot zyada baarish de.”

The viral video of the female officer will definitely bring a smile to your face. The video was shared by a Twitter user who identified the woman officer as Sneha Dhal.

“The real empowered Nature Lover Forester Mrs. Sneha Dhal who has been involved in dousing the fire in Similipal 24×7 and finally happy with grace of God " The Rain,” Dr Yugal Kishore Mohanta wrote on Twitter.

"The real empowered Nature Lover Forester Mrs. Sneha Dhal who has been involved in dousing the fire in Similipal 24×7 and finally happy with grace of God " The Rain," Dr Yugal Kishore Mohanta wrote on Twitter.

The video soon caught the attention of Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Ramesh Pandey who also shared the video on his handle. “Such rains are like helping hands of God. One can see the happiness of lady forester involved in firefighting in Similipal, Odisha. Good news is that fire is under control as per the current MODIS satellite data,” he captioned the post.

Such rains are like helping hands of God. One can see the happiness of lady forester involved in firefighting in Similipal, Odisha. Good news is that fire is under control as per the current MODIS satellite data.

The video got viral in no time and garnered over 181.4k views and 7,000 likes. Twitterati blessed officer Sneha and hailed mother nature.

The forest fires have caused mass destruction, killing wild animals and also damaging a lot of trees with medicinal values. It was only after Akshita M Bhanjdeo, a member of the royal family of Mayurbhanj, tweeted about the Similipal fire that the Odisha Administration took stock of the situation.