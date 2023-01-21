Search icon
Viral video: Woman flaunts her sizzling moves on Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang', netizens say 'famous hone ke liye..'

Now a clip of an influencer grooving to Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang has grabbed plenty of eyeballs online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 08:29 PM IST

New Delhi: Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' was made available online on December 12 and quickly went viral. While many people liked the upbeat song, others thought the saffron and green costumes in 'Besharam Rang' were inappropriate. Despite this, netizens are having a bit of fun imitating Deepika Padukone's dance moves from the upbeat track. . Now a clip of an influencer grooving to Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang has grabbed plenty of eyeballs online. The influencer in the particular clip is identified as Neha Paul and the video is shared on her official Instagram account.

A post shared by Neha Paul (@nehapatra12)

In a recent social media post, Neha is dressed in a stunning yellow outfit while grooving to Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang song. She then flawlessly nails the hook steps of the upbeat track, making the performance appear remarkably graceful.

sn't it terrific? Netizens agreed, and in the comments section, they praised Khushi's performance.

Here's how the video was received by netizens:

"Di ap bhut cute ho," one Instagram user wrote. "You are so beautiful and graceful... and you have amazing dance moves," said another. "Bohat talent hain aap aur aapka dance mashallah," a third said. "Very well done.. this is so goood," a fourth said.

