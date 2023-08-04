Viral video: Woman fearlessly faces enormous reticulated python, internet calls it ‘terrifying’

Headlines

A viral video posted on @thereptilezoo's Instagram account features a zookeeper fearlessly handling an enormous reticulated python.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

If you're one to experience a sense of unease at the sight of reptiles, then this particular video is definitely not one you'd want to watch. It's taken social media by storm, garnering a massive viral following, as it showcases a woman handling an extraordinarily huge reticulated python with surprising confidence. The video, shared by the Instagram account @thereptilezoo, has amassed over 7,000 likes, leaving viewers both amazed and astonished.

In this scary, the woman, who happens to be a zookeeper, appears utterly at ease as she carries the imposing reticulated python on her shoulders. The snake's immense body gracefully wraps around her, seemingly in sync with her every move. For many, watching the clip can be a jaw-dropping experience.


The short segment of the woman handling the massive reticulated python has left the internet with mixed reactions, and the comments section reflects a wide range of emotions. Some users were clearly amazed by the video and expressed their fascination with the woman's confidence in handling such a formidable creature. "Amazing," wrote one user, clearly in awe of the spectacle.

However, there were also many users who reacted with fear and concern. They expressed worry about the potential risks involved in such a close encounter with such a large and powerful snake. "This is not safe, please be extra careful," one user wisely cautioned, emphasizing the importance of safety when dealing with wild animals.

Reticulated pythons (Python reticulatus) are known to be among the largest snake species on the planet. They inhabit the forests and grasslands of Southeast Asia, where they can grow to astonishing lengths, often reaching over 20 feet and weighing several hundred pounds. Their beautiful, intricate patterns are what earned them the name "reticulated."

Despite their captivating appearance, these giant snakes evoke fear in many people. Their ability to constrict their prey and their sheer size have contributed to their ominous reputation. However, for reptile enthusiasts and experienced handlers like the woman in the video, they represent an opportunity to showcase the beauty and majesty of these creatures

