A woman fell from a moving train while leaning out the door to film a video.

A woman recording an Instagram Reel on a moving train in Sri Lanka fell off after being hit by tree branches. The incident has gone viral, showing the dangers of putting social media above safety.

The video, shared by Daily Star, shows the woman leaning out of an open train door while holding the railing. She was hit by branches and dragged out of the train, landing in bushes. The man filming her can be heard shouting in shock.

Reports from Mirror say the train stopped at the next station, and passengers went back to help her. Luckily, she was not seriously injured.

Social media users criticised the act. One said, “She is lucky it was just a bush,” while another asked, “No sense of fear?” A third wrote, “This is so silly.”