In a heartfelt moment that sparked applause and celebration from a room full of collectors and royal enthusiasts, a woman fainted after successfully winning Princess Diana's iconic 'Caring Dress' at auction - a reaction that has since gone viral online.

The emotional scene unfolded during the "Princess Diana Style and a Royal Collection" sale at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills on June 26.

Princess Diana Museum founder Rene Plante sat in the front row with bidder number 333 and anxiously watched the bid amount grow from an initial $125,000 to an astonishing $400,000. With additional fees, the final amount reached $520,000.

As the auctioneer's hammer fell and the dress was declared hers, Plante jumped up in joy, screaming, "Oh my god!" And the surge of emotion caused her to immediately faint. The moment was captured on video, showing her laughing and crying, the room erupting in applause and staff immediately attending to her.

"It wasn't just a dress. It was a connection to history, and you could see how much it meant to her," said one spectator at the auction.

Representatives for the auction house confirmed that the dress was a highlight of the sale, not only because of its royal significance, but also because of the emotions it evoked.

