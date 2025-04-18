The incident is believed to have taken place on April 15 near the Manikarnika Ghat, a popular spot along the Ganga river. The woman was visiting Uttarkashi with her family when the unfortunate event occurred.

In a tragic incident that has shocked the internet, a woman drowned in the Ganga river in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, while reportedly trying to film a social media reel. The heartbreaking moment was captured on video and has since gone viral, raising serious concerns about the dangerous lengths people go to for online popularity.

The incident is believed to have taken place on April 15 near the Manikarnika Ghat, a popular spot along the Ganga river. The woman was visiting Uttarkashi with her family when the unfortunate event occurred.

The 16-second video that has gone viral shows the woman standing in the river despite the visible force of the current. Without any safety support, she appears to be posing for a reel. Within seconds, she loses her balance and is seen being swept away by the rapid flow of the river.

A child’s desperate voice is heard screaming, 'Mummy! Mummy!' as the woman vanishes into the water. The clip ends abruptly, leaving viewers stunned and disturbed by the suddenness of the tragedy.

The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) on April 16, has garnered thousands of views and sparked widespread reactions. Several users criticised the obsession with creating reels at the cost of safety.

One user commented, 'A small kid lost the mother just because of reels. Don’t let your wife become mad for social media, it will ruin childhood of your kids.'

Another wrote, 'Why can’t just put a ban on insta reels …just remove that section u can simply post..#government of india.'

Some reflected on the shift in values, with a user saying, 'These days temple has become a place of reel rather than faith.'

One user expressed sympathy for the child but added, 'I have sympathy for that child but none for that woman.'

According to reports, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police launched a search operation soon after being alerted. Despite extensive efforts, the woman could not be located. Authorities estimate her age to be between 20 and 25 years.

Officials have since issued warnings to tourists and locals to exercise extreme caution near rivers and other hazardous areas, especially when recording for social media. Disregarding basic safety protocols, they caution, can have fatal consequences.

The Uttarkashi district administration and police are continuing their search efforts to recover the woman, even as the video continues to circulate online, prompting a broader conversation around digital responsibility and personal safety.