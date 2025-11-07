Viral video: Woman dresses up as Manjulika for office Halloween celebration, watch

The clip features a woman who can be seen entering the office dressed as Manjulika.

A woman caught everyone's attention at her office's Halloween celebrations when she arrived dressed as Manjulika from the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The video, originally shared by Sushmita on Instagram, has garnered over one million views. The clip reads, "Kuch nahi bas office Halloween mein Indian ghost ban ke chali gayi."

A brilliant re-creation of a classic Bollywood film

The clip features a woman who can be seen entering the office dressed as Manjulika. She strode with a poised intensity, eliciting laughter from her coworkers, many of whom were also wearing Halloween costumes.

Watch the viral video:

Her dedication to the character and her charming expressions made her the centre of attention. As she maintained Manjulika's charming aura during her entry, her coworkers were seen stepping aside with a mix of laughter and admiration.

The recreation garnered praise on social media:

The video's comments section elicited numerous reactions. One user wrote, "This is the most authentic Manjulika look I've ever seen." Another said, "She walked like she commanded the entire corridor." Someone else commented, "This is true devotion to the spirit of Halloween." Another viewer commented, "If she came towards me like that, I would run in the opposite direction." One user added, "The expressions are spot on, it's amazing." Another wrote, "Absolutely the best Halloween costume of the year." Someone also said, "This is bringing back childhood memories and giving me goosebumps."

