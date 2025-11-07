Viral video: Woman dresses up as Manjulika for office Halloween celebration, watch

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Imagine it's a World Cup final...': Irfan Pathan flags major DRS flaw, calls for immediate ICC rule change

RCB on sale: Billionaires Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, Manipal's Ranjan Pai, Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla in race for IPL franchise ownership?

After technical glitch at Delhi airport, flight operations affected at Mumbai's international airport, adviso

India’s FIRST reaction to Pakistan nuke testing claims by US President Donald Trump: 'Illegal nuclear activities...'

From Toxic to Ramayan: 5 upcoming Bollywood films set to dominate box office in 2026

Will Hebbal–Silk Board tunnel solve Bengaluru's traffic woes or worsen them?

Over 300 flights delayed as technical snag triggers chaos at Delhi's IGI Airport - Here's what we know so far

Radhika Merchant dazzles in mint-green suit as she joins Ambani clan at Mumbai event, see pics

US tests 'Doomsday' ballistic missile, will it threaten Donald Trump's world peace?

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Brisbane live on TV, online?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Imagine it's a World Cup final...': Irfan Pathan flags major DRS flaw, calls for immediate ICC rule change

Irfan Pathan flags major DRS flaw, calls for immediate ICC rule change

RCB on sale: Billionaires Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, Manipal's Ranjan Pai, Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla in race for IPL franchise ownership?

RCB on sale: Billionaires Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, Ranjan Pai, Adar Poonawalla..

Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt trend

From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt t

India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red gown; SEE PICS

India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red

HomeViral

VIRAL

Viral video: Woman dresses up as Manjulika for office Halloween celebration, watch

The clip features a woman who can be seen entering the office dressed as Manjulika.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 04:46 PM IST

Viral video: Woman dresses up as Manjulika for office Halloween celebration, watch
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A woman caught everyone's attention at her office's Halloween celebrations when she arrived dressed as Manjulika from the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The video, originally shared by Sushmita on Instagram, has garnered over one million views. The clip reads, "Kuch nahi bas office Halloween mein Indian ghost ban ke chali gayi."

A brilliant re-creation of a classic Bollywood film

The clip features a woman who can be seen entering the office dressed as Manjulika. She strode with a poised intensity, eliciting laughter from her coworkers, many of whom were also wearing Halloween costumes.

Watch the viral video:

 

 

Her dedication to the character and her charming expressions made her the centre of attention. As she maintained Manjulika's charming aura during her entry, her coworkers were seen stepping aside with a mix of laughter and admiration.

The recreation garnered praise on social media:

The video's comments section elicited numerous reactions. One user wrote, "This is the most authentic Manjulika look I've ever seen." Another said, "She walked like she commanded the entire corridor." Someone else commented, "This is true devotion to the spirit of Halloween." Another viewer commented, "If she came towards me like that, I would run in the opposite direction." One user added, "The expressions are spot on, it's amazing." Another wrote, "Absolutely the best Halloween costume of the year." Someone also said, "This is bringing back childhood memories and giving me goosebumps."

Also read: This man turns to media to find ex-girlfriend, repay Rs 1,23,984 she lent him 20 years ago for...

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Imagine it's a World Cup final...': Irfan Pathan flags major DRS flaw, calls for immediate ICC rule change
Irfan Pathan flags major DRS flaw, calls for immediate ICC rule change
RCB on sale: Billionaires Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, Manipal's Ranjan Pai, Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla in race for IPL franchise ownership?
RCB on sale: Billionaires Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, Ranjan Pai, Adar Poonawalla..
After technical glitch at Delhi airport, flight operations affected at Mumbai's international airport, adviso
After technical glitch at Delhi airport, flight operations affected at Mumbai's
India’s FIRST reaction to Pakistan nuke testing claims by US President Donald Trump: 'Illegal nuclear activities...'
India’s FIRST reaction to Pakistan nuke testing claims...
From Toxic to Ramayan: 5 upcoming Bollywood films set to dominate box office in 2026
From Toxic to Ramayan: 5 upcoming Bollywood films set to dominate box office in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt trend
From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt t
India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red gown; SEE PICS
India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's baby boy joins list of star kids born in November; from Alia-Ranbir's Raha to Abhishek-Aishwarya's Aaradhya
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's baby boy joins list of star kids born in November
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE