Viral video: Woman draws auto driver’s portrait and gifts it to him, his reaction will make your day

The viral clip is shared on Instagram by user named @artcartbydiksha and it has so far amassed a whopping 1.3 million views.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

New Delhi: In a world where social media is filled with videos demonstrating ranged skills, a recent viral video stands out for its wonderful gesture. Well, a clip of a woman sketching a picture of an auto driver is gaining traction on the social media. The viral clip is shared on Instagram by user named @artcartbydiksha  and it has so far amassed a whopping 1.3 million views.

The woman can be seen in the video sketching a portrait of the auto driver as he navigates the crowded roadways. The auto driver is completely unaware of what she is doing until she presents him the completed sketch on a post-it note. A huge smile appears across his face as he takes the sketch from her, evidently moved by the considerate gesture. The woman adds in the caption that she created the drawing to express her gratitude to him for picking her up when no other auto stopped for her. She also admitted that the doodle wasn't flawless, but it was a heartfelt gesture of thanks.

 "I'll use Post-it from now on more often! Also! Fully aware that the drawing is bad, it was a moving auto, it's just a gesture to thank him because he picked me up when no other autos stopped." reads the video caption.

The video has over 1.3 million views and several reactions. People remarked on how the artist was improving and brightening the world one sketch at a time.

Check out a few reactions here:
An individual wrote, "Pin this to let other artist know their value that you're creative in your own way and can do anything they want and deserves all the love and support ." A second added, "auto wale bhaiya had a serious face but after all this the last smile." A third shared, "You just made a man's day by being thoughtful and made him smile. Congrats on being a good human !! Made his day." Some others reacted using heart emojis.

 

 

 

