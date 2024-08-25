Viral video: Woman dives into pond to feed massive alligator, internet reacts

A recent viral video shows animal rescuer Gabby swimming with Bella, a large and aggressive alligator, at her Bellowing Acres Alligator Sanctuary.

When it comes to encountering alligators, most people would prefer to keep their distance. Yet, some brave individuals willingly dive into the heart of the action. A recent video has stirred the internet, showcasing just such a fearless act.

The footage, posted on Instagram, features Gabby, an animal rescuer and owner of Bellowing Acres Alligator Sanctuary. Known for her audacious interactions with alligators, Gabby’s latest video shows her swimming in a pond alongside a large alligator named Bella.

Bella, a female crocodile notorious for her aggressive nature, was already in the water when Gabby entered. In the video, Gabby is seen managing Bella with a stick while feeding her. The caption accompanying the post reads, "Working with Bella the alligator! Bella is pushy and feisty, but we are working on her being calmer around food. @gatorboys_chris has been teaching me a lot about training in the water and how to use the stick to keep a safe distance and keep control. Never ever swim with or feed wild alligators! This was filmed at our sanctuary @bellowingacres."

The video has quickly captured the public’s imagination, amassing over 300,000 views and 9,000 likes. Comments from viewers reflect their admiration for Gabby’s bravery, with one user praising, “That is so awesome! You and Chris do such amazing work,” and another adding, “You’re doing amazing with Bella!”