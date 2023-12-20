Headlines

Viral video: Woman dancing to 'Phoolon Sa Chehra Tera' on treadmill wows internet

A viral Instagram video is making waves as it features a woman dancing energetically to "Phoolon Sa Chehra Tera" on a treadmill in a sizzling hot gym dress.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 01:06 PM IST

In the ever-scrolling landscape of Instagram, an unexpected gem has emerged, captivating the online audience and spreading joy in the most delightful way. The viral video features a spirited woman, elegantly clad in a sizzling hot gym dress, showcasing her dance prowess to the iconic tune "Phoolon Sa Chehra Tera" – all while gracefully navigating a treadmill. It's a unique blend of fitness and finesse that has taken social media by storm.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The captivating video, now making rounds across platforms, was shared on Instagram by user @vlogsby_deepa. In the footage, the talented dancer effortlessly synchronizes her moves with the catchy lyrics, creating a mesmerizing performance that defies the conventional boundaries of dance and workout routines. The unexpected combination of dance and treadmill activity has become a talking point, with viewers expressing their awe and admiration.

Netizens have showered the video with love, applauding the woman for her exceptional performance and infectious energy. The comments section is filled with enthusiastic praises, reflecting the genuine delight of those who stumbled upon this unique display of talent. One user, clearly impressed, exclaimed, "Outstanding," while another, perhaps rendered speechless, opted for a simple yet emphatic "Wowwwwwwww." A third user chimed in with a compliment that translates to "What a dance she does," capturing the essence of the woman's skill and grace. A fourth enthusiast went even further, declaring, "This is out of this world."

