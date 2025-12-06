Viral video: Woman dances with sword-balancing belly dance on ‘Afghan Jalebi’; Jacqueline Fernandez reacts

Lavanya rested her sword on her waist, kept her pace sharp, then swung it over her head as if it were weightless.

Dance videos appear daily on the internet, but the latest video by Lavanya Das Manikpuri from Chhattisgarh has instantly grabbed attention. Her belly dance video to Katrina Kaif's song "Afghan Jalebi" went viral instantly.

Lavanya rested her sword on her waist, kept her pace sharp, then swung it over her head as if it were weightless. She remained in rhythm throughout. From hip drops to glides and turns—every move looked flawless.

In addition to the beautiful dance performance, the content creator's video also included behind-the-scenes footage. She showed some BTS moments where the sword slipped or faltered. There were also glimpses of moments when she stopped and tried again. This gave the entire performance a human aspect.

Her caption read, "Wait for the end," and honestly, the end felt like she saved her sharpest control for the last few seconds.

Watch it here:

The video has already received millions of views. Jacqueline Fernandez praised her, writing, "Awesome." One user commented, "This girl has fire in her bones." Another said, "I've watched it ten times and still can't understand how she did it." Someone commented, "Queen of balance," and another said, "This control is incredible." One person also praised her, saying, "You made it your own."

