On the occasion of Rajasthan Police Foundation Day, sub-inspector Teena Sogarwal decided to put on her dancing shoes, grooving to the classic Rajesh Khanna song, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar.

Sogarwal’s performance is both excitement and thrilling as was evident in stage which was appluded by audience including Superintendent of Police Mamta Gupta, District Collector Shubham Chaudhary, and other police officers, also encouraged her with loud applause and cheers. The event was organised at the police district headquarters in Sawai Madhopur. After the police officer shared the video clip of her dancing on Facebook, users started sharing the video in massive numbers across social media platforms.

One user wrote, “Rajasthan police, especially their women police officer are a hidden gem of talent. Meet Teena Sogarwal posted as SHO of PS Wazirpur in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan.”