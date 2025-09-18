Viral video: Woman caught wrapping chicken leg in purse, netizens say 'emergency food'

She first wraps the piece in tissue paper and then puts it back in her handbag.

At large events, it's not just about food, drinks, and music. While the decorations, costumes, and food often grab attention, sometimes an unexpected moment can also grab headlines. And when that moment is captured on camera, it doesn't take long to spread across social media.

This is exactly what happened at a recent event, where a guest's unexpected move during dinner caught everyone's attention online.

In this clip shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), a woman is seen carefully putting a chicken leg piece into her purse. She first wraps the piece in tissue paper and then puts it back in her handbag. This action was captured on camera and shared online.

The caption accompanying the video reads, "Now I know why Daddy's girls always carry purses with them. Watch the video, you'll enjoy it."

"Maybe it's for her dog," joked the internet.

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over 80,000 times. It's also going viral on various platforms, with users reacting differently.

One user commented, "She used her purse correctly."

One comment said, "Is she taking care of her boyfriend or her?"

Another said, "Now I realize - the purse contains not just makeup, but also 'emergency food.'"

Someone else asked, "Who steals chicken like this at a party, brother?"

"This is a smart move, brother," read another comment.

Another person wrote, "So, what's she taking for her beloved dog... just a piece of chicken and food from her plate!! That's love and care for her pet, nothing more."

A viewer pointed out, "It's purely for the dogs; maybe she'll even feed that street dog on her way home. Making a video isn't a big deal, I do that for my furry friends too so I don't waste food on my plate!"

Another said, "She never wasted any food... so be happy... why should you say 'caught'... it's okay for you if she wastes her food... but she's responsible for not wasting food... that's wrong, isn't it??"

