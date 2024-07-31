Viral video: Woman calmly rescues snake hidden behind office desk, internet is impressed

A video of a woman calmly rescuing a snake from an office setting has gone viral.

A video featuring a woman handling a snake at her office has taken social media by storm. The clip, now widely circulated, shows a woman in a suit approaching the reptile, which is hidden behind a stack of office files. With remarkable calm, she gently picks up the snake, which coils around her arm. Remarkably, she remains unruffled and composed, leaving viewers astonished.

I first thought she’s here to fix the HDMI cable that might have come loose pic.twitter.com/U3vt3o53R2 — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) July 27, 2024

In the video, the woman explains that the snake is harmless and offers advice on how to handle such situations with confidence. She later places the snake into a bag, while her colleagues look on with a mix of concern and amazement, some recording the daring feat on their phones.

Since being posted on Saturday, the video has garnered over three million views and a wave of likes and comments. Here’s how people have responded:

One user remarked, "She’s incredible! Her calmness and expertise are impressive."

Another X user commented, "Her poise is remarkable. It’s rare to see a female snake rescuer featured on social media. Hats off to her."

Another user noted, "This is gentle parenting at its finest! Not everyone could handle this."

Another viewer said, "Such calmness and cheerfulness while dealing with the snake! What a remarkable woman. Her composure is impressive!"