Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Woman breaks diyas in shops in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar, booked

Lucknow: The woman can be seen in the viral video smashing the entire shop

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

Viral video: Woman breaks diyas in shops in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar, booked
Lucknow viral video

Diwali is a festival of light and joy. People meet friends, relatives, and neighbours and help the underprivileged. However, a woman in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar did the opposite. She broke the earthen lamps being sold on the roadside in an infuriating viral video. The police have registered a case against her. 

The incident took place on Monday. The woman can be seen in the viral video smashing the entire shop. She used a wiper to commit the sordid act.

"In UP Lucknow's Gomtinagar's Patrakarpuram market, a woman came out her house and shattered earthen wares being sold on the roadside for Diwali," a Twitter user wrote.

The police have registered a non-cognizable offense against the woman.

It isn't clear what triggered the woman's violent behaviour.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
2022 Apple iPad Pro with M2 chip launched in India, take a look
Delhi: Vehicle owners without PUC certificate may face suspension of RC
Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition, last of its kind
Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foods during breastfeeding
Remember Sridevi's daughter Navika Kotia from English Vinglish? Here's how she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pollution update: Delhi, Noida's air quality index crosses 'very poor' mark
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.