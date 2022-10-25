Viral video: Woman breaks diyas in shops in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar, booked

Lucknow viral video

Diwali is a festival of light and joy. People meet friends, relatives, and neighbours and help the underprivileged. However, a woman in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar did the opposite. She broke the earthen lamps being sold on the roadside in an infuriating viral video. The police have registered a case against her.

The incident took place on Monday. The woman can be seen in the viral video smashing the entire shop. She used a wiper to commit the sordid act.

"In UP Lucknow's Gomtinagar's Patrakarpuram market, a woman came out her house and shattered earthen wares being sold on the roadside for Diwali," a Twitter user wrote.

The police have registered a non-cognizable offense against the woman.

It isn't clear what triggered the woman's violent behaviour.