Viral video: Woman breaks diyas in shops in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar, booked

Diwali is a festival of light and joy. People meet friends, relatives, and neighbours and help the underprivileged. However, a woman in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar did the opposite. She broke the earthen lamps being sold on the roadside in an infuriating viral video. The police have registered a case against her.
The incident took place on Monday. The woman can be seen in the viral video smashing the entire shop. She used a wiper to commit the sordid act.
"In UP Lucknow's Gomtinagar's Patrakarpuram market, a woman came out her house and shattered earthen wares being sold on the roadside for Diwali," a Twitter user wrote.
The police have registered a non-cognizable offense against the woman.
यूपी लखनऊ गोमतीनगर में पत्रकारपुरम मार्केट स्थित घर से एक महिला ने बाहर आकर वहाँ लगी दुकानों को डंडों से तोड़ा,बैट चलाए और दिवाली की दीये और अन्य सजाने के सामानों को तोड़ दिया !!@lkopolice @nagarnigamlko ऐसे लोगों पर सख़्त करवाई हो pic.twitter.com/DcrcNhdAlN — Yogita Bhayana योगिता भयाना (@yogitabhayana) October 24, 2022
It isn't clear what triggered the woman's violent behaviour.