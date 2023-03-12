Search icon
Viral video: Woman dances to Main Sasural Nahin Jaoongi, wins hearts with killer expressions

Well, the lady's performance on Main Sasural Nahin Jaoongi song is making the internet groove too and you should definitely check it out.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 06:21 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Social media is a treasure trove of material that can keep you occupied for hours on end. On the internet, there are some videoes that, simply put, are epic and you will never forget them. While we're at it, let's talk about a video of a woman dancing at a function, which is taking the internet by storm. Well, the lady's performance on Main Sasural Nahin Jaoongi song is making the internet groove too and you should definitely check it out. The woman in the clip is identified as Hema Sharma and the clip is shared on her official Instagram handle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hem Lata (@hemasharma973)

In the short clip, a woman donning a super elegant saree can be seen grooving to Main Sasural Nahin Jaoongi at a family function. She absolutely owned the performance and even mingled with the other guests while dancing. Her vibe was super infectious and we are sure that you will watch the clip on loop, just like us. Superb is the word, quite literally!

The video amassed a whopping 5.2 million views after being shared online. Instagram users just couldn't help but shower praise on the woman's killer dance performance.

"Shreedevi ji hoti to vo bhi aap ki fan ban jati ," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Prabhu apko duni duni khusiya de bahut Sundar shandar yu ap lagi rahiye bus mam ji"

 

