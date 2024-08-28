Twitter
Viral video: Woman bathing giant bear with bare hands sends chills down netizens' spines

A viral Instagram video shows a woman bathing a massive bear with her bare hands, using a pipe to gently scrub its fur.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

Viral video: Woman bathing giant bear with bare hands sends chills down netizens' spines
A jaw-dropping video of a woman bathing a colossal bear with her bare hands has taken the internet by storm. The clip, shared on Instagram by user @panteleenko_svetlana, has captivated viewers and amassed an impressive 63,000 likes.

In the video, the woman is seen using a pipe to help wash the enormous bear, which appears calm and content throughout the unusual bath time routine. The footage, which has quickly gone viral, showcases a remarkable bond between the woman and the bear, defying expectations of how such interactions typically unfold.

The bear, which is significantly larger than the woman, seems to trust her completely as she gently scrubs its fur. The serene and almost playful interaction between the two has struck a chord with viewers, who are both fascinated and amazed by the unusual sight.

One user wrote, "I can't believe how gentle and trusting the bear is. This is incredible to watch!" Another said, "What an amazing bond between them. It's like they understand each other perfectly." A third commented, "I was expecting the bear to react differently, but it's so calm. This video is mesmerizing."

Others shared their amazement at the sheer scale of the bear. One user noted, "That bear is huge! It’s amazing how the woman handles it so easily." Another added, "This video is both heartwarming and mind-blowing. I've never seen anything like it."

Finally, a user expressed concern, writing, "I hope this is a safe and proper way to care for the bear. It looks happy, but I wonder about its well-being."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
