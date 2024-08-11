Viral Video: Wife stunned by husband's bizarre offer; you won't believe the reason

A hilarious video making the rounds on social media has left many in stitches, showcasing a comical exchange between a husband and his wife. The video features the husband trying to convince his wife to drink a glass of milk, only to add a surprising twist that leaves her both baffled and amused.

In the clip, the husband offers his wife the milk, only for her to immediately refuse, stating her aversion to the beverage. Undeterred, he ups the ante by offering her 1000 rupees to drink it. This unexpected incentive piques her interest, and she reluctantly agrees to try the milk, only to be astonished by the amount of money involved.

As she sips the milk, she asks her husband about the strange request and the money. His response adds another layer of humor: he explains that according to a priest, feeding milk to a snake on Nag Panchami will eliminate all their problems. He was merely following this ritualistic advice.

The wife’s dramatic reaction to her husband’s quirky explanation is priceless. Shocked by his reasoning and the unusual ritual, she quickly puts down the glass, while the husband's nonchalant attitude completes the comedic moment.

Shared on Instagram by the account @FunnyWifeHusband, the video has amassed over 500,000 likes. The caption, “I put my hand in the snake’s hole today,” captures the essence of the humor. Viewers have responded with witty comments, including one that playfully asks, “Brother, if you’re still alive, please reply!” and another that teases, “Brother, you’re playing with death!” The video exemplifies the playful and engaging nature of social media humor, striking a chord with audiences everywhere.