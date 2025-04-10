Singer Justin Bieber launched a scathing attack on shutterbugs who were waiting to photograph him outside a coffee shop in California, US. The Peaches singer noticed the paps and lashed out at them for trying to record him.

In a viral video, being circulated online, the singer is seen slamming the paps, calling them "money-driven". Justin Bieber was entering the coffee shop with his friends, when a photographer greeted him, saying, "Good morning".

The singer, visibly annoyed, lashed out at the photographer, saying, "No! Not good morning! You already know. Why are you here?”

The 31-year-old then walked over to the paps, accusing them of being money-driven. "Money, money, money, money, money", the singer shouted while making a money gesture with her fingers.

Justin Bieber further shouted, "Get outta here, bro. Money — that’s all you want. You don’t care about human beings", while covering their camera lenses.

He further asked them to leave, saying, "Money money money. That's all you care about". The singer was seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie draped off one shoulder, paired with shorts, a pair of green-white socks and lime green clogs.