Viral video: When a UK woman married a blanket in front of her boyfriend

Pascal Celik married her blanket and according to her, it was love at first sight.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 07:37 PM IST

A British woman has revealed that she married her blanket in front of her family, friends and boyfriend. In the woman's opinion, it was love at first sight. Pascal Celik is the name of the woman. In her opinion, this has been the most meaningful relationship of his life. It had captured her heart at first sight. Netizens are surprised to say the least after watching the video of her getting married to a blanket.

Pascal organised an open wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day in 2019. She considers her blanket to be her faithful companion after falling in love with it at first sight. As reported by the Daily Star, she had married blankets in Exeter, England and invited his boyfriend and his family. On a TV show, Pascal said that despite having many blankets, this one gives her the most comfort and warmth.

According to Pascal, the blanket is like a friend to her. In sorrow and happiness, she stays by her side. In response to a question about her boyfriend, she responded that he understands why she married a blanket. 

Pascal said, 'Johnny, my boyfriend understands that I married Kambal to give art and a message. We have a really loving relationship. He is not jealous of my blanket, but he is proud of me.’

Getting married was Pascal's way of emphasising self-love. This is so people can understand that it is not necessary to be in a relationship to find love. The video of Pascal getting married with a blanket has gone viral on social media. There is also a lot of sharing of her wedding pictures.

