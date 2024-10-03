Viral video: 'What a surprise...': Woman spots Koala bear outside her house, here's what happened next, WATCH

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Allu Ajrun, Jr NTR slam Konda Surekha for her remark on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce: 'This is new low...'

After Diljit, Varun, this action star's son will join Sunny Deol's Border 2, says his journey started 29 years ago

Nia Sharma is not going to Bigg Boss 18? Insider says her confirmation in KKK 14 finale was... | Exclusive

'What a surprise...': Woman spots Koala bear outside her house, here's what happened next, WATCH viral video

Massive flooding in Bihar throws life out of gear; community kitchens set up in Muzaffarpur to assist affected families

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Allu Ajrun, Jr NTR slam Konda Surekha for her remark on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce: 'This is new low...'

Allu Ajrun, Jr NTR slam Konda Surekha for her remark on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce: 'This is new low...'

After Diljit, Varun, this action star's son will join Sunny Deol's Border 2, says his journey started 29 years ago

After Diljit, Varun, this action star's son will join Sunny Deol's Border 2, says his journey started 29 years ago

Nia Sharma is not going to Bigg Boss 18? Insider says her confirmation in KKK 14 finale was... | Exclusive

Nia Sharma is not going to Bigg Boss 18? Insider says her confirmation in KKK 14 finale was... | Exclusive

3 Indian batters who never got out in ODI cricket

3 Indian batters who never got out in ODI cricket

7 motivational quotes of Khan sir

7 motivational quotes of Khan sir

5 common disadvantages of marrying in your late 40s 

5 common disadvantages of marrying in your late 40s 

कौन हैं Dolly Jain? जो 18 सेकंड में 325 तरह से पहनाती हैं साड़ी, सेलेब्स से लेती हैं लाखों रुपये

कौन हैं Dolly Jain? जो 18 सेकंड में 325 तरह से पहनाती हैं साड़ी, सेलेब्स से लेती हैं लाखों रुपये

अंतरिक्ष से देखिए धरती का अद्भुत 'सूर्योदय', Video देखकर नहीं हटा पाएंगे नजरें

अंतरिक्ष से देखिए धरती का अद्भुत 'सूर्योदय', Video देखकर नहीं हटा पाएंगे नजरें

KFC स्टाफ और कस्टमर के बीच ऑर्डर को लेकर ��चले लात-घूंसे, लड़ाई का Video हुआ Viral

KFC स्टाफ और कस्टमर के बीच ऑर्डर को लेकर चले लात-घूंसे, लड़ाई का Video हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

Navratri 2024: Top 6 restaurants in Delhi-NCR to enjoy Navratri vrat thalis

Navratri 2024: Top 6 restaurants in Delhi-NCR to enjoy Navratri vrat thalis

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

After Diljit, Varun, this action star's son will join Sunny Deol's Border 2, says his journey started 29 years ago

After Diljit, Varun, this action star's son will join Sunny Deol's Border 2, says his journey started 29 years ago

Allu Ajrun, Jr NTR slam Konda Surekha for her remark on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce: 'This is new low...'

Allu Ajrun, Jr NTR slam Konda Surekha for her remark on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce: 'This is new low...'

Nia Sharma is not going to Bigg Boss 18? Insider says her confirmation in KKK 14 finale was... | Exclusive

Nia Sharma is not going to Bigg Boss 18? Insider says her confirmation in KKK 14 finale was... | Exclusive

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: 'What a surprise...': Woman spots Koala bear outside her house, here's what happened next, WATCH

In a viral video clip, featuring an adorable Koala bear found outside a house in Australia, is melting hearts online.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 01:56 PM IST

Viral video: 'What a surprise...': Woman spots Koala bear outside her house, here's what happened next, WATCH
A grab of the viral video (Photo/Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a viral video clip, featuring an adorable Koala bear found outside a house in Australia, is melting hearts online. The video, being circulated on social media, has so far garnered 727 k views and over 38 k likes. 

The clip, shared by an Instagram user named 'coastalhamptonstyle', begins with the woman spotting the bear hugging a pillar outside her house. Gradually, as the woman captures her with her camera, the bear was seen looking at her carefully. 

 

 

The woman then contacted the forest department and the little bear was rescued, according to the social media post. 

"Oh my goodness what a surprise I got this morning! I was lying in bed when my security camera buzzed saying there was someone at the door. Well can I just say I literally GASPED when I saw a Koala there! Ran outside to find this little guy, I contacted @wildcareaustralia and they came and picked up the little guy. He is doing great and now has been relocated. Do you guys want to see the full video of me running down the stairs and the shock I got! I also have the full video of the carers taking him away. DO YOU WANT TO SEE MORE?" the video was captioned. 

Several netizens also commented on the viral clip, as they gushed over the cute little bear. 

"Omg what a special surprise and how wonderful. I’ve noticed more portable signs around the Sunshine Coast saying 'we live here too, keep watch' (something like that). I love it because it means they are about still", a user commented. 

Another user commented, "His sweet little face! Poor little guy, he does look so confused. Glad he got some help".

"Nawwww so sweet but a little concerning. I wonder if he’s after food and checking your flowers", a third wrote. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

8 Israeli soldiers killed in Southern Lebanon as troops battle Hezbollah

8 Israeli soldiers killed in Southern Lebanon as troops battle Hezbollah

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin makes huge announcement, says band will retire after...

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin makes huge announcement, says band will retire after...

Delhi Police detain Sonam Wangchuk, 150 Ladakhis again after release, indefinite fast continues

Delhi Police detain Sonam Wangchuk, 150 Ladakhis again after release, indefinite fast continues

'Like second birth': Rohit Sharma shares how Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri helped him revive his Test career

'Like second birth': Rohit Sharma shares how Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri helped him revive his Test career

Meet one of richest men in Bihar, who began his business with just Rs 250, now has net worth of...

Meet one of richest men in Bihar, who began his business with just Rs 250, now has net worth of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

Navratri 2024: Top 6 restaurants in Delhi-NCR to enjoy Navratri vrat thalis

Navratri 2024: Top 6 restaurants in Delhi-NCR to enjoy Navratri vrat thalis

Bollywood's richest best friends have combined net worth of Rs 11,900 crore, gave six superhits together, they are...

Bollywood's richest best friends have combined net worth of Rs 11,900 crore, gave six superhits together, they are...

Cancer-causing chemicals found in 12 varieties of cake, here's all you need to know

Cancer-causing chemicals found in 12 varieties of cake, here's all you need to know

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement