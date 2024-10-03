Viral video: 'What a surprise...': Woman spots Koala bear outside her house, here's what happened next, WATCH

In a viral video clip, featuring an adorable Koala bear found outside a house in Australia, is melting hearts online. The video, being circulated on social media, has so far garnered 727 k views and over 38 k likes.

The clip, shared by an Instagram user named 'coastalhamptonstyle', begins with the woman spotting the bear hugging a pillar outside her house. Gradually, as the woman captures her with her camera, the bear was seen looking at her carefully.

The woman then contacted the forest department and the little bear was rescued, according to the social media post.

"Oh my goodness what a surprise I got this morning! I was lying in bed when my security camera buzzed saying there was someone at the door. Well can I just say I literally GASPED when I saw a Koala there! Ran outside to find this little guy, I contacted @wildcareaustralia and they came and picked up the little guy. He is doing great and now has been relocated. Do you guys want to see the full video of me running down the stairs and the shock I got! I also have the full video of the carers taking him away. DO YOU WANT TO SEE MORE?" the video was captioned.

Several netizens also commented on the viral clip, as they gushed over the cute little bear.

"Omg what a special surprise and how wonderful. I’ve noticed more portable signs around the Sunshine Coast saying 'we live here too, keep watch' (something like that). I love it because it means they are about still", a user commented.

Another user commented, "His sweet little face! Poor little guy, he does look so confused. Glad he got some help".

"Nawwww so sweet but a little concerning. I wonder if he’s after food and checking your flowers", a third wrote.