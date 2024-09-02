Viral video: Wedding turns into chaos as guests fight over mutton, watch

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Aadar Jain is engaged to girlfriend Alekha Advani, shares photos of beachside proposal: 'My first crush, my best friend'

Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

Heavy rainfall batters Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; 21 trains cancelled, 10 diverted due to waterlogging

Watch: Huge mob vandalises, loots mall in Pakistan's Karachi on inauguration day, videos go viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Aadar Jain is engaged to girlfriend Alekha Advani, shares photos of beachside proposal: 'My first crush, my best friend'

Aadar Jain is engaged to girlfriend Alekha Advani, shares photos of beachside proposal: 'My first crush, my best friend'

Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

6 breathtaking images of outer Space shared by NASA

6 breathtaking images of outer Space shared by NASA

Animals that look similar to Dragon

Animals that look similar to Dragon

Legends who played only one T20I in their international career

Legends who played only one T20I in their international career

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Aadar Jain is engaged to girlfriend Alekha Advani, shares photos of beachside proposal: 'My first crush, my best friend'

Aadar Jain is engaged to girlfriend Alekha Advani, shares photos of beachside proposal: 'My first crush, my best friend'

Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Wedding turns into chaos as guests fight over mutton, watch

According to reports, the altercation began when guests from the groom’s side were unhappy with the amount of mutton served at the wedding.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 06:06 AM IST

Viral video: Wedding turns into chaos as guests fight over mutton, watch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A wedding in Nizamabad, Telangana, recently took an unexpected turn as a chaotic fight erupted among guests over mutton, turning the celebration into a battleground. The incident, captured in a viral video, has garnered widespread attention on social media.

According to reports, the altercation began when guests from the groom’s side were unhappy with the amount of mutton served at the wedding. The dissatisfaction quickly escalated, leading to a physical confrontation between the bride’s and groom’s families. The video, shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by the handle ‘TeluguScribe,’ shows the function hall transformed into a scene of violence with sticks and stones being used as weapons. Several people were injured in the melee.

The post on X described the situation: “Heads were broken for mutton. In a wedding ceremony held in Navipet of Nizamabad district, the bridegroom's party was attacked with sticks and stones for not having enough mutton. This made the function hall look like a battlefield. Several people were injured in the incident and the police have registered a case and are investigating.” The video, shared yesterday, has already accumulated 212,000 views.

Reactions in the comment section varied. One user humorously noted, “Anything is fair in the war to get enough protein.” Another commented on the involvement of an uninvited guest, saying, “The person who started it and escaped was a person who was not even invited to the wedding. These are the kinds of people who usually create all the fuss.” A third user reflected on the situation, stating, “Too much is useless. The value of a meal of rice is clear to those who stay in the ashram.”

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Durand Cup Final 2024: NorthEast United beat Mohun Bagan 4-3 in penalties to win first-ever club trophy

Durand Cup Final 2024: NorthEast United beat Mohun Bagan 4-3 in penalties to win first-ever club trophy

'First of all....': Rahul Dravid's son Samit reacts to India Under 19 selection for Australia series

'First of all....': Rahul Dravid's son Samit reacts to India Under 19 selection for Australia series

Meet man, judge of popular reality show, who bought Ferrari in his 20s, became millionaire, then lost it all after..

Meet man, judge of popular reality show, who bought Ferrari in his 20s, became millionaire, then lost it all after..

Viral video: Girl's hot dance on "Chokra Jawaan" leaves netizens stunned, watch

Viral video: Girl's hot dance on "Chokra Jawaan" leaves netizens stunned, watch

What keeps everything in space moving?

What keeps everything in space moving?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

This superstar was one of highest-paid actors, got addicted to alcohol, went bankrupt; died at...

This superstar was one of highest-paid actors, got addicted to alcohol, went bankrupt; died at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement