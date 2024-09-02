Viral video: Wedding turns into chaos as guests fight over mutton, watch

A wedding in Nizamabad, Telangana, recently took an unexpected turn as a chaotic fight erupted among guests over mutton, turning the celebration into a battleground. The incident, captured in a viral video, has garnered widespread attention on social media.

According to reports, the altercation began when guests from the groom’s side were unhappy with the amount of mutton served at the wedding. The dissatisfaction quickly escalated, leading to a physical confrontation between the bride’s and groom’s families. The video, shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by the handle ‘TeluguScribe,’ shows the function hall transformed into a scene of violence with sticks and stones being used as weapons. Several people were injured in the melee.

The post on X described the situation: “Heads were broken for mutton. In a wedding ceremony held in Navipet of Nizamabad district, the bridegroom's party was attacked with sticks and stones for not having enough mutton. This made the function hall look like a battlefield. Several people were injured in the incident and the police have registered a case and are investigating.” The video, shared yesterday, has already accumulated 212,000 views.

Reactions in the comment section varied. One user humorously noted, “Anything is fair in the war to get enough protein.” Another commented on the involvement of an uninvited guest, saying, “The person who started it and escaped was a person who was not even invited to the wedding. These are the kinds of people who usually create all the fuss.” A third user reflected on the situation, stating, “Too much is useless. The value of a meal of rice is clear to those who stay in the ashram.”