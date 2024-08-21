Viral video: Wedding crasher eats lavish meal, surprises bride with strange gift; watch

A video of an uninvited guest making a bold and funny entrance at a wedding has gone viral on social media, gaining lots of attention. Shared by Instagram user Rohit Singh Chauhan, the video shows the man arriving at the wedding without an invitation and heading straight to the food. As he serves himself, he amusingly announces the cost of each item: Rs 300 for a plate of dishes, Rs 50 for Manchurian, Rs 20 for a Gulab Jamun, and Rs 100 for other items, bringing his total to Rs 470.

After finishing his meal, the guest hands the bride a surprising gift – a Rs 10 note in an envelope. The video humorously captures the bride's shocked reaction when she sees the small amount.

Watch

The clip has gone viral, with over 10 lakh views and thousands of likes and shares. Comments have been full of humor and surprise. One user, Deepak Rajpurohit, joked that the guest's profit was Rs 460 after eating. Another user, Kirti Chauhan, said this type of behavior is common at weddings, while Sonu humorously wondered where the groom was during all of this.

Though the video seems staged for laughs, its popularity highlights the unexpected and amusing moments that can happen at weddings.