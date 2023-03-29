Viral video: Women playing football in saree breaks the internet, watch

Video of women playing football in saree breaks the internet

Viral Video: Social media is a platform where things go viral within no time and now a video of a group of women playing football wearing saree has gone viral on the internet.

The football match was organised in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and the event was dubbed ‘Goal in Saree.’ In the viral video, a group of women can be seen showcasing their football skills in colorful sarees. The audience can be heard cheering with full energy for the women kicking goals in saree. The caption on the viral video read, “Are my women less than #Messi .. Women played football in saree costumes in Gwalior”.

Watch the video here:

Kishore Kanyal, Commissioner Municipal Corporation of Gwalior, was the commentator during the match.

The tournament was jointly sponsored by the Gwalior Municipal Corporation and the Senior Member Association of Junior Chamber International (a global non-profit NGO).

The saree-clad players were from age 20 to 72. Daljit Singh Mann was the oldest player at 72, reported New Indian Express.

The viral video, which was shared on Twitter, has got over 3.5K views so far.