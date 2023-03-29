Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Women playing football in saree breaks the internet, watch

The tournament was jointly sponsored by the Gwalior Municipal Corporation and the Senior Member Association of Junior Chamber International (a global non-profit NGO).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

Viral video: Women playing football in saree breaks the internet, watch
Video of women playing football in saree breaks the internet

Viral Video: Social media is a platform where things go viral within no time and now a video of a group of women playing football wearing saree has gone viral on the internet.

The football match was organised in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and the event was dubbed ‘Goal in Saree.’ In the viral video, a group of women can be seen showcasing their football skills in colorful sarees. The audience can be heard cheering with full energy for the women kicking goals in saree. The caption on the viral video read, “Are my women less than #Messi .. Women played football in saree costumes in Gwalior”.

Watch the video here:

Kishore Kanyal, Commissioner Municipal Corporation of Gwalior, was the commentator during the match.

The tournament was jointly sponsored by the Gwalior Municipal Corporation and the Senior Member Association of Junior Chamber International (a global non-profit NGO).

The saree-clad players were from age 20 to 72. Daljit Singh Mann was the oldest player at 72, reported New Indian Express.

The viral video, which was shared on Twitter, has got over 3.5K views so far.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
In Pics: Kiara Advani shares unseen wedding photos, pens sweet note for mother on birthday
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Inside photos of Tiger Shroff's lavish Mumbai home will leave you stunned, price is....
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NCP leader Mohammad Faizal's disqualification from Lok Sabha revoked
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.