Viral video: Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani start laughing as paps address Radhika as Shloka Mehta, watch

Radhika Merchant was spotted with Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani at the Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai show on Thursday at the Gateway of India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

Radhika Merchant, soon-to-be bahu of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, was spotted with Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani at the Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai show on Thursday (March 30) at the Gateway of India.

The event was attended by many celebrities such as Rekha, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others.

When Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani arrived at the venue to attend the glittering event, the paparazzi requested them to pose for them and that is when they made a mistake as some paps called Radhika Merchant as Shloka Mehta, who is the wife of  Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani.

The video of the goof-up has now gone viral on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, both Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani looked very attractive in their respective outfits. Radhika Merchant chose to don a white dress, while Isha Ambani preferred a floral dress. Netizens praised Radhika and Isha for their outfits for the Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai event. One user wrote, "Her outfit is stealer."

Another fan wrote, "Radikha merchant zyda khubsurat lagri hai." One more fan commented, "Radhika’s smile is beautiful."

Radhika Merchant is engaged to Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s younger son, Anant Ambani and it is expected that the wedding would take place soon. 

listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
First-image
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

