Viral video: Pakistani girl’s sexy dance on Kamli Kamli burns the internet, watch

Now, video of a Pakistani girl showing her sizzling dance moves on popular Bollywood song ‘Kamli Kamli’ from Katrina Kaif’s film Dhoom:3 has now gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

Viral video: Pakistani girl's sexy dance on Kamli Kamli burns the internet, watch
Pakistani girl dances on Kamli Kamli

Viral Video: Bollywood songs are popular not only in India but in several other parts of the world too, including Pakistan. These days Hindi songs are getting viral Pakistan, US, UK and some other countries. Pakistani dance videos are now getting very popular on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Few weeks ago, the video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha went viral on the internet. In the video, Ayesha can be seen dancing to superhit Bollywoood song ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare’.

Now, video of a Pakistani girl showing her hot and sexy dance moves on popular Bollywood song ‘Kamli Kamli’ from Katrina Kaif’s film Dhoom:3 has now gone viral.

In the viral video, the Pakistani girl is wearing a a green sharara and her dancing skills are extraordinary, The audience present at the wedding can be seen enjoying the superb dance performance and they can be seen applauding the girl for her sizzling dance moves.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared on YouTube by a user named Punjabi Kuri.  The video has become very popular as it has received 82k views so far. Social media users are heaping praise on the girls in the comments section.

