Viral video: Pakistani actress Zara Noor’s sexy dance on Pinga sets internet on fire, watch

Zara Noor stuns the internet with her dance moves

Bollywood songs are loved by people across the world and no one can deny this fact. The music of the Bollywood songs have the magic which grab the attention of the listeners and make them show their dance moves. These days, social media is full of dance videos on Bollywood songs and there are many viral dance videos which are popular in India as well as Pakistan. Now, another dance video has gone viral on social media in which popular Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui can be seen showing her hot and sexy dance moves to a popular Bollywood song.

In the video, Zara Noor can be seen wearing a golden lehenga and a bottle green blouse. Zara Noor showed her superb dancing skills while grooving to Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone's popular song Pinga from Bajirao Mastani. The beautiful Pakistani actress matched the hook step of the song porfectly.

Check out Zara Noor’s viral video here:

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named OMPshoots and it has received over 20k likes so far.

Zara Noor Abbas is best known in Pakistan for her role as Arsala in Momina Duraid's Khamoshi. She has also acted in popular Pakistani serials Dharkan, Lamhay, Qaid, Deewar-e-Shab, Ehd-e-Wafa, Phaans and Badshah Begum.

Few days ago, video of another Pakistani actgress Hania Amir has gone viral on social media. In that video, Hania was seen dancing to super hit song “Naatu Naatu” from the Telugu film RRR.