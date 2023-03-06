Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Pakistani actress Zara Noor’s sexy dance on Pinga sets internet on fire, watch

In the viral video, Zara Noor can be seen dancing to Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone's popular song Pinga from Bajirao Mastani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

Viral video: Pakistani actress Zara Noor’s sexy dance on Pinga sets internet on fire, watch
Zara Noor stuns the internet with her dance moves

Bollywood songs are loved by people across the world and no one can deny this fact. The music of the Bollywood songs have the magic which grab the attention of the listeners and make them show their dance moves. These days, social media is full of dance videos on Bollywood songs and there are many viral dance videos which are popular in India as well as Pakistan. Now, another dance video has gone viral on social media in which popular Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui can be seen showing her hot and sexy dance moves to a popular Bollywood song.

In the video, Zara Noor can be seen wearing a golden lehenga and a bottle green blouse.  Zara Noor showed her superb dancing skills while grooving to Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone's popular song Pinga from Bajirao Mastani. The beautiful Pakistani actress matched the hook step of the song porfectly.

Check out Zara Noor’s viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Osman Pervaiz Mughal (@opmshoots)

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named OMPshoots and it has received over 20k likes so far.

Zara Noor Abbas is best known in Pakistan for her role as Arsala in Momina Duraid's Khamoshi. She has also acted in popular Pakistani  serials Dharkan, Lamhay, Qaid, Deewar-e-Shab, Ehd-e-Wafa, Phaans and Badshah Begum.

Few days ago, video of another Pakistani actgress Hania Amir has gone viral on social media. In that video, Hania was seen dancing to super hit song “Naatu Naatu” from the Telugu film RRR.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX actress Aabha Paul's sexy photos and videos will make your jaws drop
Meet Union Minister Smriti Irani’s newly married daughter Shanelle Irani
Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others
Raashi Khanna slays with her breathtaking look in gorgeous red saree, check pics here
Hera Pheri 3: From director's death to Akshay Kumar's return, how the threequel was almost cancelled and revived
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CSIR-CRRI Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for Scientist posts, check pay scale and how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.