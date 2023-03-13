Viral video: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's sexy dance on Naatu Naatu sets internet on fire, watch

Hania Amir stuns the internet with her dance moves

Telugu film RRR’s chartbuster Naatu Naatu has created history by winning the Oscars for Best Original Song. There is no denying the fact that Naatu Naatu has become a global rage and the song has become popular not only in India but in neighbouring Pakistan too. There have been countless videos of Pakistanis and people from other countries showing their dance moves on Naatu Naatu in public. Now, a video has gone viral on social media in which young Pakistani actress Hania Aamir can be seen showing her sizzling dance moves on the superhit song.

In the viral video, which was posted on Instagram Hania Aamir can be seen dancing with a young boy. “Hania Aamir breaking the dance floor at #umerkidua,” read the caption of the video. Hania Aamir is wearing a salwar suit and she has paired it with white sneakers. The beautiful actress has recreated Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s hook steps from the famous song very beautifully.

“Oh wow wow this is so good and she is so comfortable in her sneakers and carried them so well,” read one comment on the video. “Pakistani actors dancing to Telugu song. This is impact of RRR,” wrote a fan. Naatu Naatu has been composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The song was shot in Ukraine.

Hania Aamir, 26, started her acting career in 2016 with a comedy titled Jaanan. She currently stars in the popular TV show Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.