Viral video: Nita Ambani, son-in-law Anand Piramal engage in a rapid-fire round, watch

Nita Ambani, son-in-law Anand Piramal engage in a rapid-fire round

It is a well-known fact that the Ambanis are a very close-knit family with the family heads Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani always making extra efforts to keep the family grounded. The unconditional love of the Ambanis for the new members of family, be it son-in-law Anand Piramal, daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta or would-be-bahu Radhika Merchant is simply adorable.

Now, a video has gone viral on the social media in which Nita Ambani can be seen having a fun rapid-fire round with her son-in-law and Isha Ambani’s husband, Anand Piramal. The video is from one of the special events during the recently concluded Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch events. In the video, Nita Ambani can be seen wearing a pink-hued silk saree, while Anand Piramal is looking dapper in a kurta with black pants.

The NMACC is the dream project of Nita Ambani and she was spotted giving a gratitude speech to everyone after the launch of the NMACC. Nita Ambani also remembered her late father-in-law, Dhirubhai Ambani, during the opening cerempny.

On the other hand, Anand Piramal is loved by every members of Ambani family and he shares a very special bond with his father-in-law Mukesh Ambani too. Mukesh Ambani was the first person to encourage Anand Piramal to take up entrepreneurship.

“I asked him, whether I should get into consulting or banking? He told me, being a consultant is like watching cricket or commentating about cricket, while being an entrepreneur is like playing cricket. You can’t learn how to play cricket by commentating. If you want to do something, be an entrepreneur in the long term and start now. I told him, you should have told me that when I was 20, not at 25,” Anand Piramal once said about Mukesh Ambani in an interview.