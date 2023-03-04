Search icon
Viral video: Girl’s sizzling belly dance on Kajra Re burns the internet, watch

Several youngsters are now posting their dance videos on social media platforms and many of these dance videos go viral too.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

Viral video: Girl’s sizzling belly dance on Kajra Re burns the internet, watch
Girl dances on Kajra Re

Dance is considered by many as the best form of entertainment and there are many who believe that dance can help an individual overcome their nervousness.

These days dance videos are a rage on Instagram, Youtube and other social media platforms. Several youngsters are now posting their dance videos on social media platforms and many of these dance videos go viral too.

Now, a video of a girl’s hot and sexy belly dance on Kajra Re, the iconic item number of Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, the girl is showing her seductive dance moves and her dance is getting popular among netizens who are liking her bold and sensuous moves.

Watch the viral video here:

The dance video is shared on YouTube by a performer named Shanelle Bell and it has received over 1.3 million views so far. Netizens are expressing their love for the sizzling dance by reacting in the comment section.

Few days ago, the video of a girl dancing to Hrithik Roshan's popular song 'Dil Na Diya' from Krrish film has gone viral. The girl in the video is identified as Saheli Rudra and the clip was shared on her official Instagram account.

