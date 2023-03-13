Watch: Video of girl dancing to Pathaan’s Besharam Rang wearing sexy thigh-high slit dress goes viral

Girl dances on Besharam Rang

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Pathaan, which was released on January 25, has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time as the film has earned over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in important roles.

The success of Pathaan has impacted everyone and many fans of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan have been sharing their videos of dancing on Besharam Rang, the super hit song of Pathaan. Many videos of girls dancing to Besharam Rang have gone viral on Instagram and other social media platforms in the last few weeks.

Now, a video of a girl wearing a hot and sexy thigh-slit slit yellow dress while dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang has gone viral on the social media. The girl named Angel Rai had shared the video few weeks ago.

Watch the viral video here:

The video has received over 5 lakh likes so far. Netizens took to the comment section to praise the girl for her sizzling dance moves.

Meanwhile, another dance video shared by a girl named Sneha Bakli has also gone viral on Instagram.

In the viral video shared on Instagram, the girl can be seen showing her hot and sexy dance moves on superhit Bollywood song ‘Sharara Sharara’. The girl is wearing a sports bra and black hot pants. Her dance moves are well choreographed which means that she is a trained dancer.